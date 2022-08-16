Read full article on original website
Disturbing Photos From Motley Crue Concert Show Fan After Horrific Fall From Upper Level
In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
’90s Alt-Rock ‘Flannel Nation’ Fest Issues Cancelation Statement After Several Bands Withdraw
The alt-rock focused Flannel Nation festival originally set to take place this upcoming weekend in San Pedro, California has officially been canceled. The festival organizers issued a statement on the matter following the sudden withdrawal of multiple high profile artists. The lineup was supposed to feature Sugar Ray, Everclear, Soul...
Watch Tenacious D, Beck, and Dave Grohl Cover “Summer Breeze” at Los Angeles Benefit Show
Last night (August 16), Tenacious D, Beck, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly, and Greg Kurstin joined forces onstage during filmmaker Judd Apatow’s charity concert in Los Angeles. They did a live rendition of Seals & Crofts 1972 ballad “Summer Breeze.” Watch a clip from the set on Instagram.
Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
Kid Rock Cancels Show, Audience Trashes Venue
Kid Rock canceled his concert Friday night in North Dakota due to bad weather ... triggering an angry backlash from fans who trashed the venue. KR was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 PM at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot ... following a 2 1/2 hour performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.
Watch Sarah Lipstate show off her insane pedal and guitar collection – complete with a wild Gizmotron-equipped Ed O’Brien Stratocaster
The Iggy Pop collaborator and solo artist is custodian of a veritable trove of awesome gear, including a custom BilT Relevator, a Chinese EDS-1275 knock-off, and so many pedals... Session star and prolific solo artist Sarah Lipstate has teamed up with EarthQuaker Devices for a new 40-minute YouTube video that...
Jenny Lewis Cancels Indoor Concerts on Her Tour Due to COVID Concerns
Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”
As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert
We all know and love Tyler Childers, and of course, we’re all dying to hear constant new music from our favorite artists. But unfortunately, that sometimes… takes time. So, while we wait, we have to fill the void with new performances of those songs we know and love. One of my favorite YouTube series is NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. It’s how I discovered so many of favorite artists like Sturgill Simpson, Hozier, and Jason Isbell. But one of the best […] The post As We (Im)patiently Wait For New Tyler Childers Music, Fill The Void With His Acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Destination Chaos Announces All-Inclusive Punk Fest In Dominic Republic
A new punk-rock fest called Destination Chaos will be taking place for seven nights at the Senator Resort And Spa, an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. Promising “all-inclusive debauchery in the tropics,” Destination Chaos will go down January 28-February 4 and host Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts, Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & The Light (performing Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasure), and more.
Mac DeMarco, Blondie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and More Participate in Band Shirt Day Benefit
MerchFriends—a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a sustainable ecosystem for independent music merchandise—has announced that it will be hosting a new celebration called Band Shirt Day. Similar to Record Store Day, the event brings artists and musicians together to commemorate the power of the band T-shirt, raising money for charity in the process. The inaugural Band Shirt Day takes place on September 16, 2022.
Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell Release New Song, “You’re Not Alone”
Grammy-nominated Allison Russell and Grammy Award-winning Brandi Carlile have released a new song together, “You’re Not Alone.”. The new track comes as the two talented songwriters and performers have continued to cement their friendship together via various public appearances, concerts, and more. The two have even shared a great deal of love and support on social media, praising one another.
