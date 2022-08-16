ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. government will hold trade talks with Taiwan in a sign of support for the island democracy that China claims as its own territory, prompting Beijing to warn Thursday it will take action if necessary to “safeguard its sovereignty.” The announcement of trade talks comes after Beijing fired missiles into the sea to intimidate Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government criticized the planned talks as a violation of its stance that Taiwan has no right to foreign relations. It warned Washington not to encourage the island to try to make its de facto independence permanent, a step Beijing says would lead to war. “China firmly opposes this,” Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting said. She called on Washington to “fully respect China’s core interests.”
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern

A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Mandarin Chinese#Chinese Market#Pipo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Byte Dance#Dia#Alphabet#Wey E Commerce#Taobao#Bytedance#Douyin#Wetin Dem#Trivium China#Cac
bitcoinist.com

Chinese Social Media Giant Tencent Forced To Shut Down NFT Marketplace

Chinese regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies has since made its way into the NFT space, as expected. However, what started out as just a regular deterrent to citizens from investing in NFTs has spread to the platforms that offer such services. One of the platforms that came under fire was Huanhe, an NFT marketplace that was launched by Chinese social media giant Tencent. Now, barely a year after it was launched for operations, the NFT platform is shutting its doors.
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%

Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices

As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
WORLD
The Verge

The speakeasy economy of WeChat

For an app with over a billion users, WeChat doesn’t make a very strong first impression. When I opened up WeChat for the first time during freshman orientation at Indiana University (IU), I was amazed at how haphazard it was. The design looked outdated, drenched in a hideous shade of green. The media feed was limited to low-quality photos for reasons I didn’t understand. Even basic navigation was illogical and confusing. I already knew WeChat was a cornerstone of Chinese online life — arguably the most powerful app in the world. Was this it?
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy