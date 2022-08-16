ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
digitalspy.com

Do you think Zoe Slater will ever return to Eastenders

Does anyone think Zoe Slater will return to Eastenders one day either recast or played by Michelle Ryan?. If I ever took over, A recast Zoe would be one of my first castings. I think it’s silly that Kat has been a mainstay since 2010 bar some breaks and even when she was away for 5 years Charlie and Mo were still around.
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
The List

How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps

"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
The List

Are General Hospital Fans Ready For Finn And Liz To Be Finished?

There might be no greater legacy character on "General Hospital" than Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Per Soaps In Depth, the character originated in 1997 with Herbst in the role as a teenager. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of original "GH" character Steve Hardy, which connects her to the first crop of characters from the 1960s. Fans of the show are passionate about Elizabeth, so naturally, they want to see her find true love and happiness, especially with her celebrating 25 years on "General Hospital."
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Mel's backstory

I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
The List

The Real Reason Kelly Thiebaud Is Leaving Britt And General Hospital Behind

In 2012, actress Kelly Thiebaud joined the cast of "General Hospital" as Dr. Britt Westourne, a schemer with a hidden past. According to Soaps In Depth, Britt immediately set her sights on widower Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). She got Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo) to act as babysitter for Emma, the daughter of Patrick and his late wife Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), to get close to him. However, this backfired when Patrick found himself enamored with Sabrina. After a failed attempt at taking Sabrina down, she called in her duplicitous mother Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) for help. It was later revealed that her father was notorious villain Cesar Faison.
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly Come Dancing winner to leave EastEnders

Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to depart EastEnders after two years.The 27-year-old became the first deaf actor to play one of the long-running soap’s regular characters when she joined the series in 2020. She played the role of Frankie Lewis.She has already filmed her final scenes for the series, which won’t air until autumn.Speaking ahead of her departure, she said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move...
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now

I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
The List

What You Need To Know About Days Of Our Lives' Brand-New Stephanie Johnson

Stephanie Johnson is a name that longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans should know well. The legacy character is the daughter of iconic Salem super couple Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Stephanie was born in the early 1990s and had a bit of a dramatic start to life after being kidnapped by her nanny, per Soap Central. After her father, Steve, was presumed dead, Stephanie and Kayla moved to Los Angles and fans didn't see the character again until 2006 when she returned to Salem as a young adult who was pursuing a career as a race car driver.
digitalspy.com

EE - Bex Fowler

Id love her to be next on the recast list. I dont think Jasmine was the right choice to play the grandaughter of Carol Jackson and Pauline Fowler. She was too drippy. Bex needs to have fire in her bones. Its just crazy that both her parents are living on...
