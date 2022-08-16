Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to depart EastEnders after two years.The 27-year-old became the first deaf actor to play one of the long-running soap’s regular characters when she joined the series in 2020. She played the role of Frankie Lewis.She has already filmed her final scenes for the series, which won’t air until autumn.Speaking ahead of her departure, she said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move...

