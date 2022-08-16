Read full article on original website
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
fox7austin.com
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to have evidence in arrest affidavit thrown out
AUSTIN, Texas - Attorneys for Kaitlin Armstrong, an Austin woman accused of murdering cycling star Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year, have filed new documents to get certain evidence in her case thrown out. Armstrong’s attorneys filed a Franks motion claiming the affidavit used to arrest her for murder was...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Friend of WilCo murder suspect turned him in after hearing confession
Court documents have been released from the murder of an elderly woman in northwest Williamson County earlier this month. The affidavit provides more details on how the suspect was identified and caught. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, of Pflugerville, is charged with first-degree felony murder for the killing of 70-year-old Diana...
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
CBS Austin
Austin man pleads guilty to felony charge relating to Jan 6 Capitol breach
AUSTIN, Texas — Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Shough attended a rally and marched with others to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Before 2 p.m., he was...
CBS Austin
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Elgin
A man is now in custody for a fatal shooting in Elgin over the weekend. The Elgin Police Department says 42-year-old Lonnie Lawrence Davis, Jr. has been charged with murder for Sunday's deadly shooting. Investigators say it happened just after 4 p.m. off East Alamo Street. The person who was...
Austin man pleads guilty for involvement in January 6 Capitol riot
Tipsters, including his ex-girlfriend, identified Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin. He was among the first individuals in the crowd that overwhelmed officers during the breach of the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:48 p.m., the release said.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
'Traffickers don't discriminate': Advocates say San Antonio remains a hotspot for exploitation of children
SAN ANTONIO — Three of the 84 child victims rescued in a national operation to bust sex trafficking crimes this month were found in the San Antonio area, according to the FBI. The bureau says 225 victims in all were found being exploited during "Operation Cross Country," the youngest...
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
Kyle Police warn about increase in teen fentanyl overdoses, deaths
Capt. Pedro Hernandez with Kyle Police Department said officers are seeing more pills laced with fentanyl in Kyle and teens are paying the price.
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
City of Austin provides update on Wage Theft ordinance
The City of Austin responded to a resolution that directed the city manager to initiate an ordinance to assist employees working within city limits.
Company indicted on 2 counts of fraud from 2016, insurance company claims $300K in losses
A summons was issued Tuesday to a company accused of two counts of fraudulently securing a document of execution, according to Travis County court records.
