Austin, TX

fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Elgin

A man is now in custody for a fatal shooting in Elgin over the weekend. The Elgin Police Department says 42-year-old Lonnie Lawrence Davis, Jr. has been charged with murder for Sunday's deadly shooting. Investigators say it happened just after 4 p.m. off East Alamo Street. The person who was...
ELGIN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
