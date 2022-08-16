Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge
Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
pelicanpostonline.com
Dwayne Bailey removed from P & Z Commission by 5-4 council vote
It had been 15 years since a resident of west bank Ascension Parish served on the Planning & Zoning Commission when Donaldsonville’s Dwayne Bailey was appointed to the seven-member panel and sworn in on April 13. His tenure came to an end Thursday when a 5-4 vote of the Parish Council removed Bailey who missed the next four P/Z meetings after that inaugural meeting. His patron, and fellow Donaldsonville resident, Councilman Alvin “Coach” Thomas’ pleas to retain Bailey came up a vote short as two Council members were absent.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Main Street Market to undergo $1M overhaul
When it opened 20 years ago, the Main Street Market was a cornerstone accomplishment of Plan Baton Rouge, the mid-’90s master plan that triggered a multiyear revitalization of then-languishing downtown. Now the state-owned food hall will see a major update, a long-awaited investment that organizers have hoped for since 2013.
Baton Rouge Business Report
EBR inching closer to establishing short-term rental rules
The Planning and Zoning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish is expected next month to take up proposed rules to govern short-term rentals. The draft regulations would allow owner-occupied STRs in all single-family residential zoning districts. The owner would have to pay sales and occupancy taxes and be in the home at the same time as the rental occupants.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge tenants demand help from Metro Council, say landlords need to be held accountable
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The battle for livable housing continues and now community members are calling on the Metro Council to take action. “Just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we should have to live like this,” said Crystal Flucker, a tenant at Spanish Arms.
Baton Rouge Business Report
CitiPlace Centre II office building purchased for $6.8M
In a $6.8 million cash sale, the CitiPlace Centre II office building has been purchased by a Louisiana-based company, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The two-story office building, near the Izzo’s Illegal Burrito restaurant on Corporate Boulevard, was sold by...
wbrz.com
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
brproud.com
Local councilman invites community to city-wide cleanup in Brookstown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There will be a community cleanup in Brookstown on Saturday, Aug. 29. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting residents to help beautify the city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Brookstown Park. The park is located at 4900 E. Brookstown Drive.
theadvocate.com
Parishes team up in Amite, Comite river flood-fighting effort: 'Water knows no boundaries'
Tree limbs, collapsed banks and debris will be removed from two major East Baton Rouge Parish waterways in the coming months through a multimillion-dollar flood-fighting effort involving several jurisdictions. The two projects, one to clear the Amite River along the length of East Baton Rouge's border with Livingston Parish and...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge schools scrap in-house security team, will rely on deputies and BRPD
In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement. After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security...
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system
State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
brproud.com
EBR school board approves budget to hire armed school resource officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will soon hire 26 armed school resource officers for middle and high schools. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse proposed hiring school resources officers with local law enforcement rather than in-house. This will cost the school system nearly four million dollars.
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish
The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Cleanup crews find more drug needles in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge cleanup crews are picking up more syringes, raising concerns. It is more than trash getting dumped in bins around town. “Well, we pick up hundreds of drug needles and syringes, we pick up bottles of medication,” says Jennifer Richardson, the president of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. Richardson regularly hits the streets with other volunteers to pick up trash around East Baton Rouge. “I am thinking, this is an epidemic to see this, and the amount of people that are coming here to Baton Rouge,” adds Richardson.
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
wbrz.com
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
centralcitynews.us
Will Central School Board Continue Raising Taxes Every Year without a Vote of People?
Behind the scenes, a battle has been raging between members of the Central School Board who believe property taxes should automatically go up every year and the one board member who adamantly believes there should be no property tax increases without a vote of the people of Central. From 2007...
