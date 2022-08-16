Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Water Rates, Cost Recovery, And Fairness
Over the last few years, most recently last September, a tiered residential water rate was approved by the Board of Public Utilities and subsequently affirmed by the County Council. There will be upcoming public hearings by the two bodies about revising these rates given increased costs, and the issue of...
DOE/NNSA: Public Comments Invited On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New Los Alamos National Laboratory Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement
The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) today to prepare a new Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The new LANL SWEIS (DOE/EIS-0552) will be done in compliance with the National Environmental Policy...
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available
…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
Governor Signs Emergency Declaration For Rio Arriba County Due To Flooding
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order today declaring a state of emergency in Rio Arriba County, making funding and state resources available for the affected county. The declaration follows monsoon flooding that began earlier this summer and continues to affect public safety and critical...
Stradling: Punitive Water Rates! Thinking Of The Children
I appreciate my old friend David Israelevitz’s attempt to legitimize the County’s punitive water rates (Link) in quantitative terms that our math-minded residents can appreciate. However, it does not take a rocket scientist to see through his argument. Most of us understand rate increases of 6.3 percent and...
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Robert McClees Caring For Patients At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21
Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
Local Democratic Party Hosting Yard Sale Saturday
The Democratic Party of Los Alamos County (DPLA) is holding a yard sale to raise funds for the Party. The event is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at 20 Bonito Place (1 mile down Los Pueblos from Barranca. This yard sale will take place rain or shine.
Martinez: Register All Of Your Employees For No-Cost Professional Development Courses Today!
The fall semester of Enterprise University has officially begun!. Explore our expert-led, no-cost, virtual classes covering management and leadership, human resources, marketing and sales, entrepreneurship and much more. Enterprise Bank & Trust started the Enterprise University program in 2003 as a way for clients and business leaders to come together...
Drive Less Los Alamos: Walk, Bike, Ride, Carpool
Now that the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) are back in session and construction is underway on Canyon Road, Los Alamos County officials suggest that commuters consider taking advantage of other options to get to and from work or school. Carpooling, riding the Atomic City Transit, biking, or walking even...
LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT
August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
Chart 669: Los Alamos Moves From Green Back Down To Yellow On CDC Map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. Los Alamos moves from Green down to Yellow. The CDC framework designates community level based on diagnoses and hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for all in counties at the highest, red, risk level. Masks are recommended for at-risk individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net.
Bear Spotted Sitting In Pine Tree On San Ildefonso Road
A local resident was cutting weeds in his yard recently when an animal control officer approached him and told him to look up into a tree across the street where the pair spotted a small black bear sitting in a pine tree on San Ildefonso Road. Photo by Charles Kooshian.
Grant Funding Helps New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Store Large Fossils Safely And Securely
ALBUQUERQUE — A recent grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will make it easier for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) to keep its largest fossils protected for future generations to enjoy. NMMNHS’s Geoscience Department received a $195,533 grant from the Institute of...
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
Obituary: Shirley Ann Ray March 27, 1931 – Aug. 4, 2022
Shirley left this world Aug. 4, 2022, and survived cancer 4 times, which started in 2001. Unfortunately, in the end her heart was too weak to continue the fight and she passed at the age of 91. Shirley was born March 27, 1931, to Leora C. and Bernard F. Wipplinger...
On The Job In Los Alamos: Chiweenie Mimi Recuperates
On The Job In Los Alamos: Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie broke her little paw Sunday and is recuperating in her bed Tuesday morning on the job with her mom stylist Sarafina Aguino at Allure in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Obituary: Patricia E. Boyer June 2, 1955 – Aug. 1, 2022
Patricia E. Boyer passed away Aug. 1. She is survived by two sons, Jeremiah and Jason, grandson Quinn, mother Norma Ellingwood, and four brothers, Robert Jr., Edward, Scott, and Brian Ellingwood. She was born June 2, 1955 in Upland CA., grew up in Southern California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and the...
Geno Torres, KayLinda Crawford Of Los Alamos And Rob Schneider Win 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur
ALBUQUERQUE – The 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur once again took place Aug. 17-18 at Albuquerque Country Club. The format of the event was two rounds of stroke play. The men’s championship saw a tight leaderboard after day one, as there was one round of 69, six rounds of 70, and three rounds of 71. In the end, it was Geno Torres who claimed the championship. Torres fired back-to-back rounds of 70.
