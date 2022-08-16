Read full article on original website
Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral
From now on, the folks over at the Florida State football recruiting office might want to do a quick typo check on their offers to prospects. Recently, the Seminoles sent out an offer letter for 4-star edge rusher Lamont Green, Jr. Or, in their words, an "offcial" offer. The gaffe didn't prevent ...
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Star C.J. Stroud Has Honest Admission On Losses To Oregon, Michigan In 2021
C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes were punched in the mouth when they hosted Oregon in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season. History repeated itself later on in the season when the Michigan Wolverines bullied Ohio State in the trenches. It was a valuable learning lesson for Stroud, who...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten
Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Blocking UCLA's move to Big Ten could have massive fallout for UC regents
A longtime observer of the UC regents says trying to thwart a transaction properly made by a university chancellor could result in a chilling effect.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State
Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is making his return to the college football scene, but not with his former team. After a rather chaotic stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in 2021–one that ended prematurely amid a slew of controversies–Meyer is getting back to the broadcasting booth to cover college […] The post Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Alabama expected to land 5-star Notre Dame decommit Keon Keeley
Alabama has been intrigued with 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley. Why? The Florida native made a trip to Tuscaloosa on July 30 for a team cookout. Since then, he has been an Alabama lean despite being verbally committed to Notre Dame for over a year. Well, on Tuesday evening, Keeley...
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
College Football World Reacts To Growing UCLA Speculation
A few months ago, UCLA and USC announced that they'll be joining the Big Ten. The former, however, might have to cancel its departure from the Pac-12. According to Jon Wilner, UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten shouldn't be viewed as a certainty. The reason Wilner isn't...
College football player Luke Knox dies suddenly at 22
The college football world is mourning the loss of FIU linebacker Luke Knox, who died suddenly at just 22, the school announced. Knox began his college football career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he totaled 10 tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. After two seasons at linebacker, Knox ...
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For 2nd Preseason Game
The Carolina Panthers will play their second preseason game of the year tonight vs. the New England Patriots. The team has a quarterback plan in place for the preseason exhibition. Matt Rhule has decided to rest both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for tonight's preseason game. Instead, he's letting his...
Big 12 Looks To Keep Up With Big Ten After New Media Rights Deal
The new $8 billion Big Ten media rights deal might benefit the Big 12 sooner than later.
One school pushing to flip LSU 4-star DB commit Ryan Yaites
Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools
Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
AthlonSports.com
Florida Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Coming off a trip to the SEC Championship Game, the 2021 season couldn't have gone much more poorly for the Florida Gators. Not only did the Gators fail to win the SEC East for the second consecutive season, but the team finished with a 6-7 record, losing five of their last seven games. Also, Florida's biggest rival Georgia won its first national championship since 1980.
ESPN computer predicts college football's best/worst teams in 2022
The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it. Which teams will be the best and the worst in the country this fall? ESPN's computer prediction system, Football Power Index, went about making its picks for just that as we get closer to kickoff. The worst team in college ...
