ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten

Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
ClutchPoints

Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State

Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is making his return to the college football scene, but not with his former team. After a rather chaotic stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in 2021–one that ended prematurely amid a slew of controversies–Meyer is getting back to the broadcasting booth to cover college […] The post Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ap Top 25#American Football#Lsu#Sec Network#Ohio State#Clemson#Usc#Espn#Ap#Cfp#The Fighting Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Florida Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Coming off a trip to the SEC Championship Game, the 2021 season couldn't have gone much more poorly for the Florida Gators. Not only did the Gators fail to win the SEC East for the second consecutive season, but the team finished with a 6-7 record, losing five of their last seven games. Also, Florida's biggest rival Georgia won its first national championship since 1980.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy