Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
8-year-old Toya Hill lived in the Lafayette Homes Housing Projects with her mother, Annette Stanley, brother, and sister in Baltimore, Maryland. Toya was a well-behaved, quiet little girl with an excellent school record at City Springs Elementary School.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
Dueling polls drop a week before Florida's primary
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Something different — A new public poll just released by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida contends that the Aug. 23 Democratic primary between Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist has shifted and Fried now holds a slight lead with a week left to go.
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
Florida's Most Rural Counties
Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
Robbers stick up 3 men leaving Manhattan bar at gunpoint, suspects at large
Three men were robbed at gunpoint outside a Manhattan bar early Friday morning, according to police. The bar-goers had just left El Jefe Sports Cantina on Dyckman Street near Vermilyea Avenue in Fort George around 2:15 a.m.
California man gets 10-year sentence for embezzlement, including $1M spent on online game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, Kevin Lee...
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie is a beloved dessert in Florida. In March 2022, the city of Key West declared it their official dessert, and it's been the official pie of Florida since 2006. (Strawberry shortcake was named Florida's official dessert in 2022.)
Florida Cities are Mentioned as Among the Most Pet-Friendly in America
Many Americans love their pets and therefore enjoy having their pets with them as they go about their daily lives. According to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of U.S. households own a pet. That amounts to nearly 90.5 million families.
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
