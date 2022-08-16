ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

WRAL-TV report helps find escaped inmate

An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center was caught by Morrisville police on Thursday afternoon around 4:50 p.m.
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral

Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Suspect in Wake County deputy's murder in court, more arrests expected

Suspect in Wake County deputy's murder in court, more arrests expected. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's murder. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said authorities expect another person to appear this week on a first court appearance with a murder charge. Photographer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
CLAYTON, NC
Wake County, NC
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Report: Violent crime down in Durham this year

Durham's Police Chief provided updates about progress in the fight against crime and gun violence. While violent crime and property crime are both down over the last year -- there's been an increase in the number of people shot, due to shootings with multiple victims.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Raleigh's first gun buyback event draws long lines

Saturday, Raleigh leaders held their first gun buyback event to get unwanted weapons off the street.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car

A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Durham advocates push for affordable housing

Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to NCCU.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting

One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh

Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see closures as Garner Road will be closed between MLK and Peterson Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary

One person was killed after being thrown from a car in a crash on I-40 in Cary. Six others were seriously injured.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Road reopens in Sanford after tractor trailer crash

Cleanup efforts stretched into Thursday morning more than eight hours after a tractor trailer crashed into a pole, leaving debris all over the road.
SANFORD, NC

