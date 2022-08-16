Read full article on original website
WRAL
WRAL-TV report helps find escaped inmate
An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center was caught by Morrisville police on Thursday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. Reporter: Eric Miller.
WRAL
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral
Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
WRAL
Suspect in Wake County deputy's murder in court, more arrests expected
Suspect in Wake County deputy's murder in court, more arrests expected. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's murder. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said authorities expect another person to appear this week on a first court appearance with a murder charge. Photographer:...
WRAL
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
WRAL
First court appearance for man charged with murder of Wake County deputy
First court appearance for man charged with murder of Wake County deputy. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with deputy...
WRAL
Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh
Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
WRAL
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty responded to viewer emails about how Madison County school leaders and Sheriff Buddy Harwood are planning to put AR-15 rifles in each of the county's six schools.
WRAL
Wayne County on the hunt for inmate who escaped from jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Micheal Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He escaped in a food services van from the Wayne...
WRAL
Report: Violent crime down in Durham this year
Durham's Police Chief provided updates about progress in the fight against crime and gun violence. While violent crime and property crime are both down over the last year -- there's been an increase in the number of people shot, due to shootings with multiple victims.
WRAL
Raleigh's first gun buyback event draws long lines
A first in Raleigh appeared to be quite a success. Saturday, Raleigh leaders held their first gun buyback event to get unwanted weapons off the street.
WRAL
27-year-old killed in crash involving train and car
A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
WRAL
Durham advocates push for affordable housing
Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
WRAL
Durham police search for suspect after fatal shooting
One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to the public information officer. Reporter: Leslie...
WRAL
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
WRAL
Crash involving 3 children closes all lanes of Interstate 40 East near Cary Towne Boulevard for hours
Cary, N.C. — A serious crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said seven people were involved in the crash, including three children. Those three children were in serious condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday. There was no update on the condition of the other two people.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Mi Casita and Waffle House
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Mi Casita on Reilly Road in Fayetteville and Waffle House on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.
WRAL
One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary
One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary. One person was killed after being thrown from a car in a crash on...
WRAL
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
WRAL
Road reopens in Sanford after tractor trailer crash
Cleanup efforts stretched into Thursday morning more than eight hours after a tractor trailer crashed into a pole, leaving debris all over the road. Reporter:...
