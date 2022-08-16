ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Unscripted#American Football#Qb Jordan Love
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 19)

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Friday, Aug. 19. Two of the games are on NFL Network (all three are available locally), and while though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Saints synopsis

Mike and Wes discuss the standout moments from the two joint practices with the Saints (:42), including the offensive adjustments (6:24) and the performance of Sammy Watkins (11:18). They also look ahead to the preseason game vs. New Orleans and key players to watch (17:35).
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Packers salute Vietnam veteran Mike Colligan for 'Operation Fan Mail'

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Heath Solutions paid special tribute to Vietnam veteran Mike Colligan during Friday's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints for 'Operation Fan Mail.'. The Operation Fan Mail program recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game and is marking its 16th season...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Packers.com

Fans reminded of recent changes at Lambeau Field

As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football this Friday for the preseason, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of the game. The stadium is entirely cashless; only traditional credit/debit card or contactless payment methods will be accepted. This also applies to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown, and fans are asked to prepare accordingly. For those who do not use credit or bank cards, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy