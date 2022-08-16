Read full article on original website
Five Disappointing Performances from Packers-Saints
With two turnovers in as many weeks, is Tyler Davis playing himself off the roster? Plus the adventures of Amari Rodgers and more from Friday's preseason game.
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Star Reportedly Had To Be 'Held Back' During Joint Practice With 49ers
This week the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are practicing together. Maybe that wasn't the best idea. Vikings star Adam Thielen saw 49ers defenders taking Vikings running backs to the ground during a drill at Thursday's practice. He was furious. Thielen reportedly rushed the field and had to be...
Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury
The Green Bay Packers have only three healthy safeties, with two of those signed within the last 10 days.
Davis Over Diggs? Why Allen's No. 2 Receiver Is Bills' Super Bowl Secret
The emergence of Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis gives Buffalo an edge in its Super Bowl run.
5 Risers, 10 Fallers in Broncos' in 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills
The Broncos' stock report coming out of preseason Game 2 is cringe.
Etling’s Dash Makes Splash as Packers Beat Saints
Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs and journeyman quarterback Danny Etling scored touchdowns as the Packers beat the Saints in a preseason game on Friday night.
AthlonSports.com
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more
A week after topping the Green Bay Packers 28-21 to open the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers are in Minneapolis to take on another NFC North opponent: the Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance and Co. have spent the week holding joint practices with the Vikings, but the two teams will soon...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 19)
It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Friday, Aug. 19. Two of the games are on NFL Network (all three are available locally), and while though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
Saints vs. Packers Preseason Takeaways
The Saints were missing a good bit of their starters for their preseason game against the Packers, but the game still gave us a good bit of takeaways.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Saints synopsis
Mike and Wes discuss the standout moments from the two joint practices with the Saints (:42), including the offensive adjustments (6:24) and the performance of Sammy Watkins (11:18). They also look ahead to the preseason game vs. New Orleans and key players to watch (17:35).
Packers.com
Packers salute Vietnam veteran Mike Colligan for 'Operation Fan Mail'
The Green Bay Packers and WPS Heath Solutions paid special tribute to Vietnam veteran Mike Colligan during Friday's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints for 'Operation Fan Mail.'. The Operation Fan Mail program recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game and is marking its 16th season...
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
Packers.com
Fans reminded of recent changes at Lambeau Field
As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football this Friday for the preseason, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of the game. The stadium is entirely cashless; only traditional credit/debit card or contactless payment methods will be accepted. This also applies to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown, and fans are asked to prepare accordingly. For those who do not use credit or bank cards, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown.
Saints Quotes Following the Packers Game
Quotes from Dennis Allen and several Saints players following the preseason loss to the Packers.
Highlights From Day 2 of Packers-Saints Joint Practices
A fight and plenty of rookie dominance highlighted the second and final day of joint practices between the Packers and Saints.
