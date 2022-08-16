Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Nevada funding to create medical residencies
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced funding for five programs that offer graduate medical residency education. The $8.55 million will fund the creation of 20 residencies each year. Sisolak said at present, Nevada produces more physicians than it has residency spaces to put them in. As a result, too many...
Nevada Appeal
Millions for child mental health OK’d by lawmakers
The Interim Finance Committee on Wednesday approved millions of dollars to expand mental health and public health programs in Nevada. The vote was unanimous to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide what all agreed is critically-needed services, especially for children ranging from autism and ADHD to respite relief for parents dealing with children who have chronic mental health conditions.
Nevada Appeal
The Nevada Traveler: A visit to the ghost town of Rochester is worth the effort
It’s difficult to believe that about a century ago, a nearly continuous string of mining camp structures once stretched for more than two miles through Rochester Canyon, which is located about 10 miles southeast of Interstate 80 at the Oreana exit. To reach the site, exit at Oreana (14...
Nevada Appeal
Save Mart pharmacy closures affecting Carson City
Save Mart, which has two locations in Carson City, is closing its pharmacies in Northern Nevada and is transferring pharmacy customers to Walgreens, according to a statement by the California-based company. “The Save Mart Companies is moving its pharmacy services at Save Mart and Lucky stores to Walgreens,” said Victoria...
