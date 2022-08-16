ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Appeal

Nevada funding to create medical residencies

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced funding for five programs that offer graduate medical residency education. The $8.55 million will fund the creation of 20 residencies each year. Sisolak said at present, Nevada produces more physicians than it has residency spaces to put them in. As a result, too many...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Millions for child mental health OK’d by lawmakers

The Interim Finance Committee on Wednesday approved millions of dollars to expand mental health and public health programs in Nevada. The vote was unanimous to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide what all agreed is critically-needed services, especially for children ranging from autism and ADHD to respite relief for parents dealing with children who have chronic mental health conditions.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Save Mart pharmacy closures affecting Carson City

Save Mart, which has two locations in Carson City, is closing its pharmacies in Northern Nevada and is transferring pharmacy customers to Walgreens, according to a statement by the California-based company. “The Save Mart Companies is moving its pharmacy services at Save Mart and Lucky stores to Walgreens,” said Victoria...
CARSON CITY, NV

