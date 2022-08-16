Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her...
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
WECT
Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18. Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is...
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WECT
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence...
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years. Per a District Attorney Ben David...
WECT
WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
WECT
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
WECT
Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin Luther...
WECT
Driver identified, 1 hurt after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A car crashed into an Atlantic Beach gentleman’s club, striking the gas line. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Hwy 17 near 31st Ave. South. Hwy 17 was closed in that area and the building, as well as the immediate area, was evacuated.
WECT
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
