Wilmington, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating

CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18. Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Woman located following missing person report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years. Per a District Attorney Ben David...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
WECT

Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin Luther...
WECT

Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.

WHITEVILLE, NC

