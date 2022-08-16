FolkFest returned to Cumberland Gap on Aug. 13 for the first time since 1995. FolkFest was founded in 1974 by the Townlift Committee as an event to highlight folk arts and crafts to promote the historic town. The daylong event occurred on and off for more than 20 years, and now, after nearly three decades, it is returning in the hopes of continuing the tradition and promote tourism in the Cumberland Gap area.

