utk.edu
Q&A with Byron Hughes, UT’s New Dean of Students
Students are back on campus at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Welcoming them back to Rocky Top are campus leaders like Byron Hughes, UT’s new dean of students. Previously dean of students at Virginia Tech, Hughes (who goes by Dean Hughes, Dr. B, or just Byron) has worked in higher education for 20 years. He answers a few questions about his new role and some of his favorite things.
utk.edu
New Program to Support Student Veterans
A first-of-its-kind program to support incoming student veterans is launching this fall at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Developed by the university’s Veterans Success Center within the Division of Student Success and made possible by generous donations from the Pilot Foundation and the Boyd Foundation, the Veteran Impact Program will provide around 30 new students with academic and professional programming, resources, and support to help them successfully navigate the transition from the military to university studies.
utk.edu
Parker to Lead Artificial Intelligence Research and Education Initiative at UT
Lynne Parker is returning to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, after completing a four-year post as deputy United States chief technology officer and director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office within the White House. In that role, Parker oversaw the development and implementation of the national artificial intelligence strategy.
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Strip along the University of Tennessee campus will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. The changes are causing a stir among some. Louie Albaba, the owner of...
WATE
Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
Inaugural Knox Food Fest works to expand Knoxville’s palate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is meant to provide both new and well-known vendors a chance to showcase their creative and delicious works of art while bringing together Knoxville’s local community. One of the event organizers said the main focus is healthy vegan and vegetarian options. Mohit Mankad explained they will expand people’s palates […]
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
middlesboronews.com
Cumberland Gap brings back FolkFest
FolkFest returned to Cumberland Gap on Aug. 13 for the first time since 1995. FolkFest was founded in 1974 by the Townlift Committee as an event to highlight folk arts and crafts to promote the historic town. The daylong event occurred on and off for more than 20 years, and now, after nearly three decades, it is returning in the hopes of continuing the tradition and promote tourism in the Cumberland Gap area.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
WDEF
Oak Ridge debuts the fastest computer in the world
OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The fastest supercomputer in the world is humming along right now in East Tennessee. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier on Wednesday. Federal officials along with Congressman Chuck Fleischmann were at the event today. They call Frontier’s debut as the...
WBIR
Jackie's Dream becomes a reality in North Knoxville
Jackie's Dream in North Knoxville has been a staple in north Knoxville for 7 years. August 17, 2022-4pm.
atozsports.com
Announcement from Tennessee Vols will undoubtedly divide the fan base
The Tennessee Vols football program made an announcement on Thursday that will undoubtedly divide the fan base. Tennessee revealed that the program will bring back its smokey grey uniforms that were last used in 2017. According to a release from Tennessee, the Vols will wear smokey gray uniforms for a...
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
100s of jobs open as Gatlinburg employers work to attract workers
Gatlinburg is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and hosts millions of tourists every year. The city is thriving economically and the cost of living is 13% below the national average, but Gatlinburg also has a problem: hundreds of job vacancies.
WATE
Barbecue Bash for a good cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat good food to benefit a good cause. Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) has been serving families since 1986. They work to improve and shelter the lives of abused or neglected children, while providing safe and permanent housing. On Saturday, August 20 from...
Knoxville Tattoo Convention returning after 2-year pause
The Knoxville Tattoo Convention is returning with over 150 artists from across the country. Attendees will be able to see portfolios and get tattoos and piercings at the event.
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
WBIR
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
