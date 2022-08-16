Read full article on original website
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…
fox7austin.com
Texas meth distribution ring members sentenced to collective 111 years in federal prison
MIDLAND, Texas - Six members of a Texas meth distribution ring have been collectively sentenced to just over 111 years in federal prison. According to court documents, 35-year-old Joshua Rojero of Odessa, 26-year-old Juvencio Camargo-Garcia of Mexico, 45-year-old Rudy Mireles of Midland, 26-year-old Hector Gastelum Valenzuela of Mexico, 40-year-old Andrea Arroyos of Lubbock and 19-year-old Ever Garcia of Mexico were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in the Midland-Odessa area.
Texas & New Mexico Have Made the List for Most 30 Sinful States
There is a list going around that would have any Texan or New Mexican curious where they stand. The list that is going around describes what 30 states are most sinful for according to ALot. Now clearly this would peak anyone in Texas or New Mexico's curiosity because it sure...
Justice for Sarah Walker: Slain Texas Woman’s Killer Is Executed
Wednesday night (August 17th, 2022), Kosoul Chanthakoummane was executed by lethal injection for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker. Walker, a real estate agent, was found in a model home she was showing. She had been brutally beaten and stabbed, and had a bite mark on her neck. Her expensive watch and ring were missing. Walker was recently divorced, so police looked at her ex-husband first. However, DNA evidence ruled him out.
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
32-year-old-woman arrested after shooting man Monday night
PECOS, Texas — 29-year-old Jose DeJesus Hernandez was shot Monday night around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the 700 block of Rancho Rd. in Pecos, Reeves County, TX. After the gunshot, Hernandez was airlifted to Odessa Medical Center Hospital. The accused shooter is 32-year-old Leslie Ortiz, who was...
KVUE
How much rain has Central Texas received so far?
AUSTIN, Texas — After 51 days with no measurable rain at Camp Mabry, the streak has been broken!. A weak front arrived in Central Texas on Thursday and sparked widespread showers and even a few strong storms across the region. Additional rain has already added to those totals Friday morning.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
DPS Warns Of Increased Patrol Over The Next Few Weeks
I know there are some people out there who are amazing law-abiding citizens who never speed. Most of us have the ever-living fear of seeing those red and blues in our rearview mirrors. Everyone is in such a hurry these days, if we can get somewhere three minutes faster we will hammer down on the pedal.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Dumb Criminal Alert – Did Texas Man Really Think He Would Get Away With This?
I don't put a lot of faith into thinking that criminals are smart people, in fact, I think most are complete idiots but to thing you could get away with this kind of shenanigan is beyond dumb. Texas man caught flying drugs and other stuff into prison via drone. Dumb...
Video shows 18-wheeler falling off Texas overpass
PASADENA, Texas — Video taken from a camera mounted on a driver’s dashboard shows the terrifying moments when a truck went flying off an overpass on a Texas highway. The video, taken by Prisco Saldivar, was shared on Facebook and shows the moment the truck topples over the side of the road. Looking closely, it is possible to see what appears to be the truck’s driver on the side of the road, having made it out of the vehicle before it fell.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
