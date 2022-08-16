ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
HACKENSACK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System welcomes Chief Health System Officer Scott Leighty

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System has announce the arrival of Scott Leighty, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Health System Officer. An experienced leader in hospital performance and strategic growth, Leighty will lend his talents to Atlantic Health System’s unwavering efforts to ensure extraordinary care and experiences for patients and their families.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Hackensack University Medical Center is 2nd Hospital to Implant New Heart Pump

Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, M.D. became the second surgeon in the world to successfully implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR)™ heart pump for the technology’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) early feasibility study (EFS) investigational device exemption (IDE). Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five hospitals in the U.S. selected to participate in the EFS.
HACKENSACK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

CareWell Health Names New COO

CareWell Health Medical Center, an independent, acute care hospital in East Orange, has named Rodemil R. Fuentes, MHA, as chief operating officer (COO). Fuentes will help manage CareWell Health’s rapid growth to ensure that its patients and staff members continue to have the high-quality, personal experience for which the hospital is known.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location

Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown board tosses controversial group home case

Five hearings and three adjournments were enough for Morristown’s zoning board, which on Wednesday tossed a group home application that has roiled the Historic District since November. If Cohome Inc. wants permission to use an outbuilding as a caretaker’s cottage, it now must start from scratch and re-apply, the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL helps arrange $31.M in financing for acquisition and renovation of the 198-unit Hackensack Gardens

JLL Capital Markets said Tuesday it arranged $31.5 million in financing to acquire and renovate Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style multihousing community located in Hackensack in Bergen County. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Located at 100-A Arcadia Road,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ

