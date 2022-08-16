Read full article on original website
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Ashdown Panthers
ASHDOWN, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – Ashdown is ready to take the next step. After a second round playoff exit a season ago, the the Panthers have sky high expectations in 2022. “Last year we didn’t get to reach our full potential,” said Senior Jonathan McElroy. “We’re working even harder.”
swark.today
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia hosts McGehee during scrimmage
Magnolia defeated the McGehee Owls 47-6 on Friday night in a pre-season scrimmage played at Southern Arkansas University’s Wilkins Stadium. Renovation work is taking place at Panther Stadium. The Panthers play two non-conference games on the road, starting with Nashville on August 26, and Crossett on September 2. Magnolia’s...
swarkansasnews.com
The Brothers Tollett: Siblings back home with goal of serving
In 2002, Nashville Primary School got two new students. The children of teachers who had moved back to Nashville to be near family, Tyler Tollett began kindergarten while big brother Aaron started 2nd grade. “Our parents were our motivating force,” according to Tyler. “They forced us to always do our best.” Aaron adds, “They told us from an early age that they were not going to put us through college; we had to earn our own way through scholarships and work.”
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
hopeprescott.com
Kay King Stark
Kay passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, with her son by her side. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 27, 1936, to Marguerite and Karl King Jr. Kay spent her childhood in Prescott, Arkansas. She was the first Nevada County Fair Queen. Kay met Johnny Stark...
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas Christian rapper, J2W, seeking donations to provide free CDs to youth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local Christian rapper Johnathan Wofford, known professionally as J2W, will celebrate his 19th anniversary making music at a concert this weekend in El Dorado. “I always said music is power. We know what is at hand and it’s time for a change in our communities,” said...
Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR
If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
hopeprescott.com
HCHS to examine Talbot collection
HOPE – The collection and memorabilia of the late State Senator Talbot Feild of Hope was recently part of an estate sale in Little Rock. The collection included many historical documents and photographs of Hope in the early twentieth century. Documents of Bruner Ivory, First National Bank, and other local businesses were included. Come view some of these historic items at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
magnoliareporter.com
It's Blue & Gold Day at Southern Arkansas University
Southern Arkansas University, in partnership with the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, will host its fifth annual Blue & Gold Day from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAU Alumni Center. The Magnolia community is encouraged to wear blue and gold to support SAU and to come out and enjoy...
swark.today
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
swark.today
Chris Jones, Democrat for governor, walks through northeast Hope Wednesday afternoon, gives interview
The now officially nominated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones arrived at Hope’s Powell’s grocery in a black SUV late Tuesday afternoon to meet voters and take a walk. His Walk a Mile in Your Shoes campaign has taken him to towns all over the state. As he and...
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30
The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
