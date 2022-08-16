Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Related
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
kmvt
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research...
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?
It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should it Keep Being Legal for Teenagers to Marry in Idaho?
I came across a pretty dramatic title about Idaho and I had to do a little more digging to see what was really going on. The article from Ranker Titled 'Why Does Idaho Lead The Country In Child Brides?' is enough to grab anyone's attention. Bailey Benningfield wrote on Ranker,...
Idaho Was Named One Of The Best States To Live In, Is That True?
Time after time I find myself quoting the late-great Rodney Dangerfield by saying, "Idaho gets no respect." Ranking after ranking comes out for the best state in the country for "this" and Idaho is never featured. Now, our luck seems to be turning around. The country seems to now be...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
AOL Corp
Boise Airport’s lead airline slashing several flights, including to this ‘weird’ capital
Fresh off the addition of three nonstop flights, the Boise Airport is seeing its main air carrier cut back on several of its routes, including almost no fall or winter service for the region’s only direct trip to the capital of Texas. Alaska Airlines will suspend its daily flight...
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
Emergency agencies and volunteers take part in disaster exercise at the Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, people near the Boise Airport may have seen a large emergency presence as multiple agencies and volunteers completed a full-scale disaster exercise. The staged scenario was prepared in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations, involving multiple emergency response agencies and nearly...
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
boisestatepublicradio.org
Heat waves will hit the West much more often 30 years from now, analysis shows
New research suggests that as the prevalence of extreme heat events spike over the next 30 years, the odds of heat waves hitting the West Coast and Mountain West will be higher than in most of the rest of the country. That's one of the findings in a report published...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0