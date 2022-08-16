ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?

Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
IDAHO STATE
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
FILER, ID
MIX 106

Should it Keep Being Legal for Teenagers to Marry in Idaho?

I came across a pretty dramatic title about Idaho and I had to do a little more digging to see what was really going on. The article from Ranker Titled 'Why Does Idaho Lead The Country In Child Brides?' is enough to grab anyone's attention. Bailey Benningfield wrote on Ranker,...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?

The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

