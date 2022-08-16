Read full article on original website
Related
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas teachers $5,500 behind Mississippi’s
Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to...
neareport.com
Women’s Foundation Names Three from A-State for Byrd STEM Internships
JONESBORO – The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) has announced its 2022 participants in the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program, presented by Stone Bank. Three of the 25 internship participants are Arkansas State University current or former students. Designed for college-aged women of color pursuing degrees in science, technology,...
hopeprescott.com
State expands Medicaid services
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas has begun the process of expanding Medicaid services so that more pregnant women can qualify for the government health care program. The expanded services should be available to thousands of women by the beginning of next year, if the federal government approves the proposals submitted by the state Human Services Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pulls request for teacher licensure emergency rule change
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presented legislators with a proposal to approve an emergency rule change related to teacher licensures.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
hopeprescott.com
HCHS to examine Talbot collection
HOPE – The collection and memorabilia of the late State Senator Talbot Feild of Hope was recently part of an estate sale in Little Rock. The collection included many historical documents and photographs of Hope in the early twentieth century. Documents of Bruner Ivory, First National Bank, and other local businesses were included. Come view some of these historic items at the meeting of the Hempstead County Historical Society.
hopeprescott.com
Dr. Charles Looney Recognized By Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association
Every year the ACA recognizes an individual that has made substantial contributions to the furtherment of cattle producer education in Arkansas with an award at the ACA Convention. This year we recognized Dr. Charles Looney of the Department Of Animal Science – UA and UAEX Animal Science. Dr. Looney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New report looks at children's behavior and mental health
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
Report: Arkansas in the middle of the pack for hiring
With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, on August 17 WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring."
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas
One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
talkbusiness.net
Homeowner equity rises in Arkansas
If you are an Arkansas homeowner, is your mortgage less than half of your home’s value? Then you are equity rich. Nearly 35% of all homeowners in the state are, according to real estate data provider Attom Data Solutions’ second-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report. That’s up from 22.2% a year ago.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
RSV spreading in Arkansas during summer months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We all know how quickly viruses can spread, especially in children. Arkansas doctors said that this year, more kids have been coming down with winter-time illnesses that we don't usually see this time of year— such as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. "We're not...
Comments / 0