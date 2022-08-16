Jets place Mekhi Becton on injured reserve

It was all but expected and now it is official. Mekhi Becton’s season is over.

The Jets placed the third-year offensive tackle on injured reserve Tuesday, which means he is officially done for the season, since we are not down to 53 players.

As a quick reminder for future reference, players have to be on the initial 53-man roster to become eligible to placed on injured reserve and be able to return during the season. Obviously, in this case, there was no chance Becton was coming back anyway, so this was simply a formal procedural move for the Jets.

Becton will enter his fourth season in 2023 having played just one game out of a possible 34 in two seasons and, unless the Jets pick up his fifth-year option next offseason, Becton is set to become a free agent after 2023.

For now, it will be Duane Brown on the left and George Fant on the right.