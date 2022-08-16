Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair
MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Zoorific Saturday at Racine Zoo
Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Aszya Summers from the Racine Zoo joins Real Milwaukee with the details on some fun events.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Undecided college freshmen; UWM professor aids in finding strengths
MILWAUKEE - UW System students begin the fall 2022 semester Sept. 6 and 7, and many freshmen start off undecided as to what they'll major in. If that's you – you're far from the only one. "Twenty percent of our students at UWM come in without a clear idea...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls
MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Explore Milwaukee’s celebrated culinary food scene
This weekend you can explore Milwaukee’s exceptional and celebrated culinary food scene with award-winning chefs, mixologists and wine professionals. Brian Kramp is at American Family Field, home to an exclusive tasting experience called Indulge Milwaukee. If you like sampling different food and beverages, you’re going to love a new...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: The Battle of Northridge
MILWAUKEE - It's a shopping mall that's been vacant for years, and now Milwaukee leaders say it's a threat to public safety. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about what's next for Northridge Mall on the city's northwest side. Bret walks listeners through the history of the mall and why it's become such a nuisance for city leaders. The team also talks about the fires happening there and the strong reaction Milwaukee's fire chief had following the incidents. Bret explains what could happen in the coming days if the building's owner doesn't comply with a recent court order.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: Beast
MILWAUKEE - A journey of healing turns into a fearsome fight of survival in "Beast." Gino Salomone speaks with Idris Elba about the film.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that left a Milwaukee man dead late Saturday night. It happened near 19th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries at the scene. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies assaulted, Milwaukee man now charged
RACINE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with more than a dozen counts after a violent arrest on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in Racine County. Hezekiah Saffold, 24, made his initial court appearance Friday, Aug. 19. His charges stem from two different traffic stops and range from endangering safety to possession of a firearm by a felon to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Garfield shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, Aug. 19. Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Garfield. The 23-year-old victim died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. An...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase, 2 charged: video
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man and woman have been charged after a high-speed Waukesha police chase on Aug. 15. Prosecutors say the driver admitted to multiple crimes, saying he was "doing like Speed Racer off the crack." According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha police were notified of a vehicle with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: 3 injured, 1 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Three people were shot early Saturday, Aug. 20 following a fight at a bar in Kenosha. Officers responded to the area near 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third was treated and released. A...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
