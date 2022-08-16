Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
irei.com
PRP buys class A distribution center in South Carolina
PRP, an investment management firm focused on credit net-lease investments, has taken ownership of a 1.85 million-square-foot, class A distribution center development in Moore, S.C. The state-of-the-art distribution center will include a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess...
gsabizwire.com
Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s
Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Restaurant Week is underway
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
kiss951.com
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina
No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
gsabizwire.com
UCW Logistics hires Graham Talley to fill Process Engineer position
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
After 74 years, Upstate company finally achieves independence
Labor and material shortages continue to present a major challenge to the construction industry which itself continues to experience strong growth even through the current slowdown. Last year, our next guest’s site services company finally became an independent entity after operating as a division of other companies since 1947. So now they are on their own dealing with these issues. Mike Switzer interviews Gary Bernardez, CEO of AMECO in Greenville, SC.
Life insurance salesman from Anderson gives longevity advice at 92
Harold Bates, Sr. has been selling life insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, since the 1950s. Now, at 92, he reflects upon the lessons he's learned and the advice he would like to share.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
gsabizwire.com
Annual ‘Wake Up with Rebuild’ event to take place this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. – “Securing our Foundation” will be the theme of Rebuild Upstate’s annual informational event for the Greenville Community. Wake Up with Rebuild is a free, informational event offering the opportunity to hear community leaders share thoughts on affordable housing in the Upstate. Attendees will learn how Rebuild Upstate has served homeowners in need for the past 16 years and how the organization envisions future service.
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
GSP International Airport unveils expanded air freight terminal
Airport directors and local legislators cut the ribbon on an expansion to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport's air freight processing and distributing terminal Wednesday.
greenvillejournal.com
Soteria opens new home for women out of prison near Wade Hampton Blvd.
Women getting out of prison will have a new place to call home thanks to Soteria’s reinstated women’s program that kicked off Aug. 11 with a ribbon cutting at the new home at 4 Woodland Lane, Greenville, just off Wade Hampton Boulevard. Soteria Community Development Corp., which owns...
gsabizwire.com
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Maria Lambe to the Company’s Simpsonville Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Maria Lambe has joined the company’s Simpsonville office as a sales associate. Maria has called Greenville home for the past thirty years after moving from her hometown of Hyde Park, NY. She is an experienced REALTOR, having worked with her husband in custom homes and national homebuilders. Maria is accredited with ABR, CBR, GRI, and new home specialist certifications. Before working in real estate, Maria worked as an electrocardiograph tech and therapy aid for Alzheimer’s patients. Her love for people shows in everything she does, and she can’t wait to make her clients happy! When she is not working, Maria loves to cook, garden, play with her two Pomeranians, volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and most of all, spend time with family.
gsabizwire.com
AT&T Hosting a Hiring Event in Greenville
AT&T is growing in South Carolina and we’re hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, August 17th to help fill installation technician positions in the Greenville area. These are full-time positions that come with a competitive wage and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off and a $7,500 sign-on bonus. Positions include paid training and career growth potential.
FOX Carolina
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.
WYFF4.com
Upstate addiction recovery program eyes major expansion in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate addiction recovery group is nearing a major expansion, allowing it to more than double the number of people it currently helps. Evans Training Center, a faith-based program for men in recovery, is preparing to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility off Highway 29 in Wellford.
