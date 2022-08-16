Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Maria Lambe has joined the company’s Simpsonville office as a sales associate. Maria has called Greenville home for the past thirty years after moving from her hometown of Hyde Park, NY. She is an experienced REALTOR, having worked with her husband in custom homes and national homebuilders. Maria is accredited with ABR, CBR, GRI, and new home specialist certifications. Before working in real estate, Maria worked as an electrocardiograph tech and therapy aid for Alzheimer’s patients. Her love for people shows in everything she does, and she can’t wait to make her clients happy! When she is not working, Maria loves to cook, garden, play with her two Pomeranians, volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and most of all, spend time with family.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO