Music

Front Office Sports

Riot Games Owner Posts First-Ever Quarterly Revenue Decline

Tencent reported $19.77 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 3% decrease from the same period last year — the company’s first-ever year-over-year revenue decline. In the Chinese tech conglomerate’s gaming division, revenue for domestic and international games both fell 1% year-over-year to a respective $4.7 billion and $1.6 billion, accounting for just under a third of Tencent’s total revenue.
TechSpot

Tencent posts first ever revenue drop, turns to foreign markets as China's gaming crackdown continues

In context: Chinese tech giant Tencent isn't having the best of times right now. Many of its problems stem from its home country's strict regulations on granting video game licenses—the company hasn't been able to secure one for 14 months. The situation has seen Tencent post its first ever revenue decline, and it is now placing more focus on overseas markets.
BBC

Tencent sees first sales fall as China economy slows

Chinese tech giant Tencent has cut more than 5,000 staff and shut down parts of its business as it grapples with its first sales fall in its history. Revenue at the firm slipped 3% year-on-year in the April-June period, hit by declines in ad spending and at its online gaming business.
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
srnnews.com

Applied Materials predicts upbeat revenue as chipmakers ramp up capacity

(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday eased fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, though sticky supply chain snarls pinched its margins. Chipmakers Intel and Micron Technology Inc have recently warned of an inventory build-up and declining spending on electronics, sparking...
Deadline

China’s Bona Film Group Valued At $1.5B In Shenzhen Trading Debut

China’s Bona Film Group, producer of such hits as The Battle At Lake Changjin, made its debut on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Thursday, with shares closing the day at RMB 7.24 ($1.07). This was a 44% increase from the initial public offering price of RMB 5.03 ($0.74) per share and put the market capitalization at just under RMB 10B ($1.47B), according to the South China Morning Post. The company raised RMB 1.38B ($203M) from the deal. Bona returned to the China exchange after exiting the Nasdaq and going private in 2016. It had previously become the first Chinese film studio...
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Just Increased His Appetite for Ally Financial, Activision Stocks

Buffet’s bullish move on ATVI and ALLY shares may attract the attention of all types of investors. Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett is back in the stock market with a bullish take. According to an SEC filing, which was submitted on August 15, Warren Buffet’s conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) made noticeable stakes in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).
srnnews.com

China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
cheddar.com

Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Lower, Breaking Winning Streak

Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting better-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields rose.
tipranks.com

Amazon Stock in Focus As TikTok and Netflix Become Targets

Amazon is turning to TikTok for inspiration and looking to Netflix for film talent. While AMZN stock has dropped steeply from its 52-week peak, Wall Street professionals remain bullish. Amazon’s (AMZN) stock performance depends in part on how the company positions itself for the future. The Jeff Bezos-founded company is...
