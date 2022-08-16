China’s Bona Film Group, producer of such hits as The Battle At Lake Changjin, made its debut on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Thursday, with shares closing the day at RMB 7.24 ($1.07). This was a 44% increase from the initial public offering price of RMB 5.03 ($0.74) per share and put the market capitalization at just under RMB 10B ($1.47B), according to the South China Morning Post. The company raised RMB 1.38B ($203M) from the deal. Bona returned to the China exchange after exiting the Nasdaq and going private in 2016. It had previously become the first Chinese film studio...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO