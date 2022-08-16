Read full article on original website
Riot Games Owner Posts First-Ever Quarterly Revenue Decline
Tencent reported $19.77 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 3% decrease from the same period last year — the company’s first-ever year-over-year revenue decline. In the Chinese tech conglomerate’s gaming division, revenue for domestic and international games both fell 1% year-over-year to a respective $4.7 billion and $1.6 billion, accounting for just under a third of Tencent’s total revenue.
Tencent posts first ever revenue drop, turns to foreign markets as China's gaming crackdown continues
In context: Chinese tech giant Tencent isn't having the best of times right now. Many of its problems stem from its home country's strict regulations on granting video game licenses—the company hasn't been able to secure one for 14 months. The situation has seen Tencent post its first ever revenue decline, and it is now placing more focus on overseas markets.
Tencent sees first sales fall as China economy slows
Chinese tech giant Tencent has cut more than 5,000 staff and shut down parts of its business as it grapples with its first sales fall in its history. Revenue at the firm slipped 3% year-on-year in the April-June period, hit by declines in ad spending and at its online gaming business.
