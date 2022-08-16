Read full article on original website
Check Out The 10 Poorest Towns That Are In Colorado
Colorado is a wonderful state. It has so much to offer from great weather most of the time, scenery, the 4 seasons (which sometimes you can experience all in the same day) a pretty strong economy and places that have a dynamic quality of life and great schools. However, just...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
How Colorado Helped Steve Martin Sell 1 Million Copies of ‘King Tut’
Steve Martin is one of those rare American treasures. The man is funny, wickedly smart, a talented actor and musician. These days, you'll find him on "Only Murders in the Building," on Hulu but Steve's biggest radio hit in 1978 does involve Colorado. Sure, it was a "novelty" song, but...
This Dome Home For Sale in Western Colorado is a Remote Retreat
A geodesic dome home located in western Colorado is a private mountain retreat surrounded by stunning scenery. The unique abode for sale has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. Take a Peek at This Mesa, Colorado Dome Home...
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Bucket List Item? Northern Lights Could Be Visible in Colorado
I don't know about you, but seeing the Northern Lights in real time has always been on my bucket list. In fact, this is a pretty high priority. Tonight, you may not have to travel to Iceland or Alaska for the opportunity to see the Northern Lights. According to KDVR,...
10 Northern Colorado Cities as Our Favorite Characters from ‘Parks and Recreation’
A few months ago, I decided to take characters from my favorite show, The Office, and sort them into Northern Colorado cities. After looking at the qualities of the series' characters and our local towns, I determined that Michael Scott is Greeley, Jim Halpert is Fort Collins, and Dwight Schrute is Ault (don't worry, I did a full character breakdown).
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
5 Interesting, Creepy, and Dark Documentary Films About Colorado
Everybody loves a good documentary, whether it's a true crime flick, an investigative exposé, or a fascinating nature series. You can find a documentary about almost anything, so it's no surprise that many of them focus on the Centennial State. Read on to see five interesting, creepy, and dark...
Looking Back: 11 Awesome Things About This Summer In Colorado
Summer is winding down and with another one in the books here in the great state of Colorado, it's time to look back on some of the best things about this past summer. There really is something to love about every season here in Northern Colorado but with the abundance of activities, things to do and places to go, there is no shortage of opportunities to create memories here.
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
Did You Know? Halloween In Colorado Begins In August
It might only be August, but in the eyes of the world's #1 Halloween costume store, there has never been a better time to start shopping for the spookiest day of the year than... summer. The countdown is officially on - there are only 75 days that stand between us...
11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K
They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
Your Guide To When Colorado Will See Prime Fall Colors
Sure, it's still shorts weather and summer, but before long, the pumpkin spice, brisk days and nights and colors will be changing. Here in Colorado, we are spoiled with some of the best scenery in the country and those sights and scenes get even better with those pops of color during the autumn months in particular when the aspens turn golden and show off for all to see.
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
Famous Coloradans Won’t Disclose Casa Bonita’s Renovations Yet
When it was reported a couple of years ago that Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant was in danger of going out of business, many Coloradans saw a piece of their childhood almost die. However, a couple of well-known Coloradans came to the rescue in the form of South Park creators...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Wait? So Wyoming Jackalopes Can Sing?
So I went down a rabbit hole jackalope hole of mythical creatures in each state. I was wondering what would Wyoming's most famous mythical creature be. I mean, we have great forests and parks everywhere, so there's no telling if we would have Bigfoot or other creatures thought to be roaming our state.
