Smith County Juvenile Detention Center aims to prevent juveniles from being sent to collapsing state facilities

The juvenile prison system in Texas is facing extreme staffing shortages, leading to worsening problems in what is already a steadily growing crisis. Locally, detention center leaders say part of their mission is to do everything they can to avoid sending juveniles to those collapsing facilities. All five state-run facilities...
Sharon Shrine Circus making annual trek through East Texas with show in Tyler

The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities. The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
Lindale's first Marriott property opens

LINDALE — TEKMAK Development and Oldham Goodwin recently announced the opening of Lindale’s first Marriott property, the new SpringHill Suites Lindale. Situated at 505 North Main Street in Lindale, the four-story, 88 all-suite property was developed and built by TEKMAK Development. The hotel is owned by Lindale Cannery Hotel, LP, managed by Oldham Goodwin, and will operate as a Marriott franchisee.
Bullard ISD returns to school, greeted by members of football team

Bullard Panthers football players were at district campuses Wednesday to greet students as they returned for their first day back to school. Players opened car doors in the vehicle drop-off line, high-fived students as they got off the bus and gave special escorts to students who were having a hard time on their first day.
