Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available
…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
ladailypost.com
Chart 669: Los Alamos Moves From Green Back Down To Yellow On CDC Map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. Los Alamos moves from Green down to Yellow. The CDC framework designates community level based on diagnoses and hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for all in counties at the highest, red, risk level. Masks are recommended for at-risk individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net.
ladailypost.com
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
ladailypost.com
LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT
August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Robert McClees Caring For Patients At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
Governor praises health care workers as she further lifts COVID protections
At an awards ceremony for health care workers at a high-end hotel with a cocktail dress code on Tuesday night, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised their collective effort to save lives from COVID. “We stood up testing. We stood up vaccinations. We stood it all up. Nobody pointed at one...
ladailypost.com
DOE/NNSA: Public Comments Invited On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New Los Alamos National Laboratory Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement
The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) today to prepare a new Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The new LANL SWEIS (DOE/EIS-0552) will be done in compliance with the National Environmental Policy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTNV
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: a final resting place for children. "There...
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Grant Funding Helps New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Store Large Fossils Safely And Securely
ALBUQUERQUE — A recent grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will make it easier for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) to keep its largest fossils protected for future generations to enjoy. NMMNHS’s Geoscience Department received a $195,533 grant from the Institute of...
kunm.org
Native-led nonprofit may move in at site of 2014 murders, long-awaited memorial still possible
Eight years after the murders of two Indigenous men at a lot on Albuquerque’s westside, the city appears poised to make something meaningful of the site. Bella Davis (Yurok Tribe), Indigenous affairs reporter with New Mexico In Depth, spoke with KUNM about her reporting on what happened there and what’s to come.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Chiweenie Mimi Recuperates
On The Job In Los Alamos: Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie broke her little paw Sunday and is recuperating in her bed Tuesday morning on the job with her mom stylist Sarafina Aguino at Allure in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling. Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep
City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.
Labor agreement for Albuquerque Public School teachers hits snag
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teacher raises that New Mexico lawmakers gave teachers have hit a snag at Albuquerque Public Schools. The APS School Board voted 4-3 to table the labor agreement that includes those raises. Board members already approved the raises in a previous vote. They objected, however, to language in the contract that allows teachers more […]
Comments / 0