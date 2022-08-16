Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come
Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
muddyrivernews.com
Senior Expo returns Sept. 22 to Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
HANNIBAL, Mo. — For more than 10 years, the Hannibal Senior Expo has offered participants an opportunity to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. This year’s Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. This year’s theme is “Together Again.”
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family
The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
muddyrivernews.com
CLUB MUDDY: Sixth Street-a-Palooza
Bobby and Ashley listen to Frankie talk…seriously, a good discussion on the process of how Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade is coming to life. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
tspr.org
Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools
As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
muddyrivernews.com
Farm lease programs for landowners, renters offered Aug. 24 around Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at seven locations across the state. Participants can also attend via Zoom, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and natural...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ set for Friday morning at Dunkin’ to benefit Special Olympics Illinois
QUINCY — The 19th annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event is set for 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19. Law enforcement officials will be stationed at more than 300 participating Dunkin’ locations across Illinois, collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Quincy law enforcement will be...
muddyrivernews.com
Private and public dollars are making Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade a reality
Imagine you look at Quincy’s downtown and you decide you want to be a part of it…personally and professionally…and help in its development. You see all the people who have come before you. You see their successes and failures. So what do you do?. Maybe it’s helping...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy School District ‘not mandating anything’ in regard to COVID, but Quincy doctor asks for public statement
QUINCY — Superintendent Todd Pettit and School Board President Shelley Arns both said Wednesday night the Quincy School District’s policies about COVID are … well, back to what they were before anyone had ever heard of COVID. “We’ve posted on our website our typical flu criteria and...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 18, 2022
Jennifer R Bakalyar, 38, 107 Emery Dr, Failure to Abate Nuisance at 107 Emery Dr. NTA 104. Randall K Wert, 52, 1608 Seminary Rd, Original Arrest Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine at 1005 Broadway St. Lodged 130. Wesley J Hughes, 24, Macomb, Speeding and Operating Uninsured at N 16th and...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Former city council member sentenced on meth charges; Street repairs to begin in Macomb
Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery has been sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County jail for possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem from a May 2021 traffic stop, during which police found a cigarette container in Hillery’s purse that had less than a gram of meth.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
muddyrivernews.com
Blackledge writes that counsel was ‘less than efficient’ and asks for sentence to be vacated … then tells judge otherwise
QUINCY — Karen Blackledge sent a letter to the Adams County Circuit Clerk on July 27, saying her legal representation was “less than efficient and effective” and led her to agree May 5 to two 20-year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, when Judge Amy...
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
Quincy is a part of one of the 16 Top Romantic Getaways in IL
A website put together a list of the top 16 Romantic Getaways you can take here in the Land of Lincoln, and Quincy, Illinois is a part of one of the getaways that make the list! Here are the details on the list and how Quincy is involved. According to...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
muddyrivernews.com
Two physicians join Illini Rural Health Clinic
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Dr. Dakota Lammy and Dr. Alborz Javadzadeh have joined the medical staff of Illini Rural Health Clinic. Lammy is a family medicine provider. Born in Alton and raised in Calhoun County, Lammy earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford and completed a three-year family medicine residency with Franciscan Health of Indianapolis. He has a special interest in preventive medicine, diabetes care, and hypertension and cholesterol management.
muddyrivernews.com
Warsaw man in Hancock County Jail after Quincy teen, missing for nearly three months, is found
WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl from Quincy was located. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A news release was sent May 26 requesting the public’s assistance in locating the girl.
muddyrivernews.com
Public defender given $2,500 budget to find psychiatrist in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd approved for public defender Todd Nelson to spend as much as $2,500 for an expert witness in the case against a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash. Breeden Wike, 20, appeared Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit...
