Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Building it so they will come

Ulmus Academy now has its home in the former Adams Elementary School, but how will Quincy’s newest school look when it opens its doors on September 6?. Ashley Conrad talks to the directors of the school. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Utopia, Harvey’s, The Abbey, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Senior Expo returns Sept. 22 to Admiral Coontz Recreation Center

HANNIBAL, Mo. — For more than 10 years, the Hannibal Senior Expo has offered participants an opportunity to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. This year’s Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. This year’s theme is “Together Again.”
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family

The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

CLUB MUDDY: Sixth Street-a-Palooza

Bobby and Ashley listen to Frankie talk…seriously, a good discussion on the process of how Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade is coming to life. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
QUINCY, IL
#Instant Replay
tspr.org

Security upgrades in Keokuk & Macomb schools

As a new school year gets underway, districts are taking steps to create a secure environment for students, teachers, and staff members. Students returning to Keokuk High School this fall will have one way in and out of the building. Principal Adam Magliari said the secure entry/exit is located next...
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Farm lease programs for landowners, renters offered Aug. 24 around Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at seven locations across the state. Participants can also attend via Zoom, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and natural...
MISSOURI STATE
Quincy, IL
Harvey, IL
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 18, 2022

Jennifer R Bakalyar, 38, 107 Emery Dr, Failure to Abate Nuisance at 107 Emery Dr. NTA 104. Randall K Wert, 52, 1608 Seminary Rd, Original Arrest Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine at 1005 Broadway St. Lodged 130. Wesley J Hughes, 24, Macomb, Speeding and Operating Uninsured at N 16th and...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
lewispnj.com

Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life

Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
CANTON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Two physicians join Illini Rural Health Clinic

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Dr. Dakota Lammy and Dr. Alborz Javadzadeh have joined the medical staff of Illini Rural Health Clinic. Lammy is a family medicine provider. Born in Alton and raised in Calhoun County, Lammy earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford and completed a three-year family medicine residency with Franciscan Health of Indianapolis. He has a special interest in preventive medicine, diabetes care, and hypertension and cholesterol management.
PITTSFIELD, IL

