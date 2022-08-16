Read full article on original website
virginia.edu
Helpful Greeters, Perfect Weather Welcome Students as Moving-In Begins at UVA
Crystal clear blue skies and unseasonably mild weather greeted the members of the Class of 2026 who arrived at the University of Virginia on Thursday, kicking off three days of move-in excitement. At the Shannon House first-year dormitory, cars loaded down with mini refrigerators, microwaves and countless stuffed blue Ikea...
virginia.edu
‘Hoo? What? Where?’ UVA’s Largest Student Activities Fair Is Coming. Puzzle It Here
Hundreds of University of Virginia student clubs will throw a huge activities fair on Monday to invite new students to join in the fun. The club options at UVA are endless. There are more than 1,000 groups for every activity imaginable. There is an Aerial Dance Club (look it up). There is a Blacksmithing Club. There is a Pancakes for Parkinson’s Club, and you can catch up on UVA’s flippin’ awesome history with the Michael J. Fox organization here.
virginia.edu
At UVA, There Is a Club for Everyone
As more than 4,000 first-year students move into University of Virginia dorms this weekend, they’ll find no shortage of clubs and activities to keep them busy outside of the classroom. Monday’s Fall Activities Fair will feature some of the more than 1,000 clubs and groups looking for new members this year.
virginia.edu
Buckle Up, New Students: UVA Can’t Wait To Greet You With Hearty ‘Wahoo Welcome’
Once the Class of 2026 is all moved in, the action at the University of Virginia will just be getting started. UVA’s signature “Wahoo Welcome” program is jampacked with six weeks of activities to help new students begin their lives at the University, bond with new peers and settle into their new homes.
virginia.edu
Class of 2026 Is Most Diverse Group in History, Filled With Helpers and ‘Nice People’
As in years past, the University of Virginia’s entering class has superior academic credentials. For example, of the 4,000 entering first-year students, nearly 80% have been inducted into an honor society. But that figure only begins to tell the story of the Class of 2026. Other metrics paint an...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
hburgcitizen.com
Swayne’s resignation sets up interim appointment to school board; Virginia sends district $2.5 million in construction funds
Nick Swayne, the longtime city school board member who had been the board’s chairman, officially resigned, setting off a chain of events to fill his seat until a special election in November 2023. “I have cherished my time on the board, working with all of the wonderful staff, faculty,...
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
WHSV
Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
rewind1051.com
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
Augusta Free Press
Hold on to hope: GoFundMe set up to help author Beth Massie during health treatment
If you are fortunate enough to know Beth Massie or blessed to call her a friend, you know that her normally upbeat social media page took a small detour in the past few months. As a friend, we’re reading less about her almost daily trips to Starbucks for a chai,...
WHSV
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year. However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough. One of the upgrades...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
