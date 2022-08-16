Hundreds of University of Virginia student clubs will throw a huge activities fair on Monday to invite new students to join in the fun. The club options at UVA are endless. There are more than 1,000 groups for every activity imaginable. There is an Aerial Dance Club (look it up). There is a Blacksmithing Club. There is a Pancakes for Parkinson’s Club, and you can catch up on UVA’s flippin’ awesome history with the Michael J. Fox organization here.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO