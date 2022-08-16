Read full article on original website
Ann Rogers
2d ago
I think they should have them but not out at school. Oír granddaughter used hers when the school went on lockdown when a loses gun was found at school. She let her parents know she was ok. They turn on let us know. Teaches meds to have them too. Just guidelines for using them. Y’all obviously haven’t had anything happen or you wouldn’t be so judgmental about this.
James Nehren
4d ago
The kids shouldn’t be aloud to bring their cell phones to class
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Internet Split Over High School Teacher's 'Infuriating' Bathroom Policy
"There's a special place in hell for teachers with ridiculous bathroom policies," one Redditor said.
TODAY.com
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents
As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000 likes.
13-Year-Old Girl Gets Accepted to Medical School a Year After Graduating High School: 'Mama I Made It'
Alena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. According to The Washington Post, she was accepted as part of the school's Early Assurance Program, which partners with HBCU schools in Alabama to offer students early acceptance as they plan to enter medical school.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Parents Calling Teen 'Lazy' For Getting 2 Jobs To Fund College Spark Fury
"Be wary of your parents, they clearly do not have your best interests at heart."
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
I’m a mom – I cut down on back to school expenses by refusing to buy a common item for my kids
A MOM has revealed some tips and tricks to cut down on back-to-school expenses. A recent study found a majority of parents are expecting to pay almost $700 for school supplies this year. The survey from Savings.com showed that 44 percent of those parents are planning to seek assistance to...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
Parents enraged when school bully cuts off their daughter’s hair during class
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid, especially in elementary school, I was bullied constantly.
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
A Florida elementary school teacher resigned after a district employee took down posters of prominent Black figures like Harriett Tubman in his classroom, saying 'it was not age appropriate
Next to the pledge of allegiance, the teacher displayed historical Black figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, and Colin Powell.
Black Teacher Claims She Was Fired For Dancing With Her Students On TikTok
Jania Ashay, an ESL teacher, claimed she was fired from her position after a video of her dancing with students on TikTok went viral.
