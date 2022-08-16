Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Mike Reilly
The Boston Bruins are eventually going to need to clear some cap space. Although they can get away with placing players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the beginning of the season, they will be over the cap once they all are healthy. As a result of this, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will likely need to trade somebody from the roster.
Flames: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Milan Lucic
The Calgary Flames have had an extremely busy offseason. Stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk found new teams, but they also added Jonathan Huberdeau and are on the verge of signing Nazem Kadri. Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Sean Monahan is heading to the Montreal Canadiens in response to the Kadri signing. Overall, we have seen some major changes to the Flames’ roster, but more could be on the way from general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Perhaps Milan Lucic might also be on the move.
Revisiting the Bruins’ Trade for Tuukka Rask
Late in the 2005-06 season, former Boston Bruins president Harry Sinden decided to part ways with then general manager (GM) Mike O’Connell. The Bruins were well on their way to a last-place finish in the then Northeast Division and needed a shake-up. After firing O’Connell, Sinden handed the reigns for the rest of the season and the 2006 Entry Draft to assistant GM Jeff Gorton.
3 Blues Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Blues are entering what should prove to be a pivotal season for this franchise. If they come out the gates strong and are contending, then they will go all-in at the trade deadline. Alternatively, if they start off slow and contending doesn’t seem like a realistic option, we may see general manager Doug Armstrong part ways with some familiar pieces near the trade deadline. Here are three piping-hot, but realistic, takes on the Blues for the upcoming season.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Comparing the Dollar Value of the Core 4
We recently wrote an article that predicted the Toronto Maple Leafs’ core four player’s production for the 2022-23 season using the progression and regression of each player’s production over the past four seasons. Our goal today is to extend that post by trying to put a dollar...
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
Islanders’ Lamoriello to Blame for Offseason Failures
The New York Islanders took another punch on the chin this week with the announcement that Nazem Kadri, who had long been connected to the Islanders, was signing a seven-year deal with the Calgary Flames. After losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk this offseason, Flames general manager (GM), Brad Treliving appeared hell-bent on righting the wrongs, whether he had control over them or not.
Meet the New Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell
The Chicago Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode, which means they won’t be icing a particularly good team this coming season. As we know, they said good-bye to some very good players such as Brandon Hagel, Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach in an effort to gain more picks and prospects for the future. But they did add a few new faces to their rag-tag bunch for this coming season.
Flames Treliving & Islanders Lamoriello – Opposite Styles, Opposite Offseasons
Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames on a seven-year deal to wrap up what has been a roller coaster offseason for the team and, essentially, put a bow on the offseason altogether. In an interview on Flames TV shortly after signing the deal, Kadri talked about the decision and particularly liked the direction of the team and the moves they made during the offseason.
3 Islanders Who Shouldn’t Be Traded
The New York Islanders are still looking to make a splash during what has been an otherwise quiet offseason. After missing out on Johnny Gaudreau early on and recently coming up short in the Nazem Kadri sweepstakes, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. However, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello can still make a move, notably trading for a star who is entering the last year of his contract, like Patrick Kane or J.T. Miller.
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Islanders Miss Out on Kadri, Now What?
The New York Islanders entered this offseason with high hopes. Granted, the team missed the playoffs last season, but with a talented, veteran-heavy roster and salary cap space available, this summer was a prime chance for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello to sign a star forward and put a good team over the top.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Much Made of Nothing in Sandin Talks
Many Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are in full panic mode over the lack of progress in the negotiations between Rasmus Sandin, his agent Lewis Gross, and the Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Both Sides Firing Cannons Over the Bows. Yesterday, Sandin’s agent Gross dropped a bit of...
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets Should Rasmus Sandin Be Dealt
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin is a restricted free agent who currently does not have a contract for this upcoming season. From all accounts there has not been much ground gained between Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and Sandin’s representatives. Trading the young defenseman appears much more likely than ever before.
Oilers Should Pass on Bringing Back Sam Gagner
While the Edmonton Oilers have most of their key players signed, they’re still looking to add bits and pieces from now and until the start of the regular season. Kurt Levins of the Edmonton Journal recently wrote a piece indicating that general manager (GM) Ken Holland has talked to former Oiler Sam Gagner about a possible return to Edmonton. Also, TSN 1260’s Tom Gazzola confirmed the rumour on a recent episode of the Oil Stream podcast, indicating that the possibility is high that he returns to the team that drafted him 15 years ago.
Grading the Avalanche’s 2022 Free Agent Signings
Considering the number of pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) on the Colorado Avalanche roster in 2021-22, the fact that the team experienced massive turnover this summer comes as no surprise. A majority of their most significant moves came on the trade front, highlighted by bringing in Alexandar Georgiev to replace the outgoing Darcy Kuemper. Even so, the organization inked several consequential contracts of their own, opting to re-sign their own pending free agents over pursuing unfamiliar options elsewhere.
Calgary Flames Sign Nazem Kadri to 7-Year Deal
Big news in the NHL today as Nazem Kadri – the second biggest free agent forward this year behind only Johnny Gaudreau – has signed with the Calgary Flames. Following weeks of speculation, the recent Stanley Cup Champion has finally provided some clarity about his hockey future, shocking the hockey world by signing long-term with the very team who lost Gaudreau in free agency.
2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: McCann, Tanev & Beniers
Hello, Seattle Kraken nation, I am back with another edition of Kraken Report Cards! Today’s edition will take a look at a trio of forwards who fans should be very excited about this upcoming season. One of these players had a breakout year for the team last season, while another just got his feet wet in the NHL. The third player is someone who, if you’ve followed my coverage and listened to the THW What’s Kraken podcast, you know I’m a huge fan of.
