The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Blues are entering what should prove to be a pivotal season for this franchise. If they come out the gates strong and are contending, then they will go all-in at the trade deadline. Alternatively, if they start off slow and contending doesn’t seem like a realistic option, we may see general manager Doug Armstrong part ways with some familiar pieces near the trade deadline. Here are three piping-hot, but realistic, takes on the Blues for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Mike Reilly
The Boston Bruins are eventually going to need to clear some cap space. Although they can get away with placing players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the beginning of the season, they will be over the cap once they all are healthy. As a result of this, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will likely need to trade somebody from the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Lamoriello to Blame for Offseason Failures
The New York Islanders took another punch on the chin this week with the announcement that Nazem Kadri, who had long been connected to the Islanders, was signing a seven-year deal with the Calgary Flames. After losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk this offseason, Flames general manager (GM), Brad Treliving appeared hell-bent on righting the wrongs, whether he had control over them or not.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell
The Chicago Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode, which means they won’t be icing a particularly good team this coming season. As we know, they said good-bye to some very good players such as Brandon Hagel, Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach in an effort to gain more picks and prospects for the future. But they did add a few new faces to their rag-tag bunch for this coming season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Steel
With free agency having begun over a month ago, the top-end players are all spoken for (aside from an official announcement regarding Nazem Kadri), though there are a number of interesting ones still available. Big names such as Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are still searching for a new home, as is Paul Stastny.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Comparing the Dollar Value of the Core 4
We recently wrote an article that predicted the Toronto Maple Leafs’ core four player’s production for the 2022-23 season using the progression and regression of each player’s production over the past four seasons. Our goal today is to extend that post by trying to put a dollar...
The Hockey Writers
3 Sabres Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be a massive year for the development path of the Buffalo Sabres. Young players will be given chances to step up and show they belong in the NHL, battle-tested veterans will be pushed to their limits, and new players will look to prove they can contribute. Many players will be looking to build on the success of the previous year, and it is this aforementioned improvement that will make them an X-factor for the team.
markerzone.com
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
Let’s face it, the 2021-22 season didn’t exactly end the way the fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs would’ve liked. Heck, even the team left disappointed after yet another first-round exit that left the Maple Leafs with more questions than answers. But frustrating, infuriating, rejuvenating — call...
The Hockey Writers
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Awards, draft
The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 NHL Awards and draft at Bridgestone Arena, the league announced Thursday. This marks
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders Who Shouldn’t Be Traded
The New York Islanders are still looking to make a splash during what has been an otherwise quiet offseason. After missing out on Johnny Gaudreau early on and recently coming up short in the Nazem Kadri sweepstakes, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. However, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello can still make a move, notably trading for a star who is entering the last year of his contract, like Patrick Kane or J.T. Miller.
The Hockey Writers
2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: McCann, Tanev & Beniers
Hello, Seattle Kraken nation, I am back with another edition of Kraken Report Cards! Today’s edition will take a look at a trio of forwards who fans should be very excited about this upcoming season. One of these players had a breakout year for the team last season, while another just got his feet wet in the NHL. The third player is someone who, if you’ve followed my coverage and listened to the THW What’s Kraken podcast, you know I’m a huge fan of.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Kyle Dubas Mishandled Rasmus Sandin’s Contract
Leafs’ nation seems to be evenly divided on their opinions of Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Those opinions seem to go to extremes. Dubas is either a genius and a trailblazer in how he builds a team and treats his players; or, he’s the joke of the league and hated by other teams GMs. There seems to be no middle ground.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Pass on Bringing Back Sam Gagner
While the Edmonton Oilers have most of their key players signed, they’re still looking to add bits and pieces from now and until the start of the regular season. Kurt Levins of the Edmonton Journal recently wrote a piece indicating that general manager (GM) Ken Holland has talked to former Oiler Sam Gagner about a possible return to Edmonton. Also, TSN 1260’s Tom Gazzola confirmed the rumour on a recent episode of the Oil Stream podcast, indicating that the possibility is high that he returns to the team that drafted him 15 years ago.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Much Made of Nothing in Sandin Talks
Many Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are in full panic mode over the lack of progress in the negotiations between Rasmus Sandin, his agent Lewis Gross, and the Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Both Sides Firing Cannons Over the Bows. Yesterday, Sandin’s agent Gross dropped a bit of...
