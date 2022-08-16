ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Ticket Information for Varsity Football AT Ravenna on Aug 19

All tickets are purchased online at https://www.ravennaathletics.us/event-tickets. They do not accept cash. Fans will park on the visitor side and enter through the visitor gate. Their stadium is separated home/away. Fans can only enter from the visitor side.
RAVENNA, OH

