ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Valley Crash Sends Bicyclist to Cottage Hospital with Critical Injuries

A critically injured woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday after crashing her bicycle in the Santa Ynez Valley. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to a crash at approximately 9 a.m. to the intersection of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill roads.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

2 Hikers Suffering Heat Illness Rescued in Mountains Above Montecito

Two hikers experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion were rescued Wednesday on the Romero Canyon Trail in the mountains above Montecito. Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. after the pair of hikers reported being in distress, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District. “The hikers began to feel symptoms...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

East Beach Summer

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Orcutt, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Orcutt, CA
Accidents
City
Orcutt, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Noozhawk

Randy Rowse: On Issue After Issue, Santa Barbara Is Making Important Progress

As mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done in the City of Santa Barbara and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues that are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water and chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street downtown has been added to the list of top issues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Hustle & Grind/Shave Ice Company Closes in Santa Barbara

The hustling and grinding has come to a screeching halt. "With a heavy heart we are announcing that the sun has set for ParadICE & Hustle & Grind, and we are permanently closed as of Monday 7/18,' the company said in a statement on Instagram. "We cannot thank our supporters and staff enough for riding with us through the past four years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

4600 Camino Del Mirasol, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Follow the sun to this tranquil oasis in the Santa Barbara foothills. Soak your cares away in the refreshing pool with ocean views, gather around the fire pit, meditate by the oak forest and revive in your luxurious spa bath retreat. Casa del Mirasol is hidden at the end of a quiet Rancho San Antonio cul-de-sac down a long private drive. This gem of a home is tucked away on an acre of usable land in the Mountain View Elementary area. Entertain family and friends with ease in your gracious home complete with a gourmet chef's dream kitchen plus an outdoor BBQ kitchen complete with dazzling mountain views adjacent to Tucker's Grove. So many extras to enjoy - an inspirational shed in the yard, a 3-car tandem garage with room beyond for your toys, plus your very own citrus orchard. Unwind!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Noozhawknews#Hawks Club
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization

A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Future of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo in Question

Pacific Capital Retail has given up on Paseo Nuevo and the former Macy's Building. The company handed back leases to its lenders in lieu of foreclosure, according to Santa Barbara County Public records. The company had fallen significantly behind on loan payments, and rather than face foreclosure, gave the leases...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Noozhawk

Lompoc Council OKs New Deadlines for Pale Blue Dot Ventures

The team behind the development of a proposed space center on city-owned land in Lompoc has again received more time to meet key milestones. On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved the fifth extension for Pale Blue Dot Ventures, but for a shorter delay than in the past.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Pride Week Is Back with Performances and Parties

Santa Barbara Pride is back with a week of festivities hosted by the Pacific Pride Foundation. “It's the largest LGBTQ annual gathering along the Central Coast,'' said Tyson Halseth, the foundation's director of development. More than 20 community organizations will be part of Pride Week, which kicks off Sunday. “Pride...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Superintendent Hilda Maldonado Gets Executive Coach to Boost Leadership Skills

Embattled Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado has hired an executive coach to help her develop leadership skills. "All information provided during the coaching engagement remains private and confidential," according to a proposal from coach Gail Ginder. "As Hilda’s coach, I do not report back to anyone at Santa Barbara Unified School District."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: A Guide to Homeowners/Wildfire Insurance

Ever since the Thomas Fire and debris flow back in 2017-18 the topic of homeowners insurance in the Santa Barbara/Montecito area has been a very big issue for people wanting to get adequate insurance for their home. “Is my home in a high fire danger area,” and/or “Can I even...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Barney Sieber of Goleta, 1932-2022

Barney Sieber went to be with the Lord on Aug. 4, 2022 at the age of 90. Barney was in the Navy from 1951-1955. He was a delivery driver for UPS and a courier for SBB&T. He is survived by two daughters, one son-in-law, eight grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

CIF Volleyball Champions Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego to Clash

The high school girls volleyball season starts like a straight-down spike as two CIF-SS champions face off in their first match. Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego, who last year won their respective CIF division championships on their home courts on the same day last season, will square off at Bishop’s Brick House Gym on Thursday at 6 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dear Annie: Simple Ways to Help Release Your Grief

On the one-year anniversary of his passing, you could also celebrate their birthday, as we did for my husband. My family all gathered together for his favorite home-cooked dinner. After dinner, we all went outside. My hubby loved golf, and we lived on a course. I had gotten Sharpie markers...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy