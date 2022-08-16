ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say

After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
