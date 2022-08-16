Read full article on original website
Stimulus Update: Connecticut to Give Families $257.87 per Child in Back to School Relief
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time COVID-19 relief special benefit to more than 15,000 low-income households as a way to alleviate the...
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
Register Citizen
One CT town rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?
Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
For decades, this Hartford resident has worked to prevent violence and support kids in need
Already this year, Hartford has seen more than two dozen gun homicides. Last year, there were 35 homicides in the city, which was the highest annual number in 18 years, according to Hearst Connecticut. But residents in the city are working every day to pull young people out of destructive...
NBC Connecticut
Man's Health Takes Unexpected Turn After COVID, Finds Care in Connecticut
"There were days where I thought I was going to be in that bed the rest of my life," said Lenny Lamarre. The 55-year-old from Chicopee, Massachusetts got COVID on May 26. Little did he know, he would have another uphill battle two weeks later. "My legs started getting very...
NewsTimes
CT COVID positivity rate, cases down slightly but 329 people remain hospitalized
Connecticut’s COVID-19 case count and test positivity rate have decreased slightly over the past week, but more than 300 residents remain hospitalized with the disease, state numbers showed Thursday. According to the state’s weekly report, Connecticut has recorded 3,449 new COVID-19 cases out of 34,904 tests over the past...
Register Citizen
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say
After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
