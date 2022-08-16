Read full article on original website
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
INSIDER: Georgia Bulldogs' Practice Observations
ATHENS - It is go-time for the Georgia Bulldogs . It has been go-time. There are fewer than three weeks until they face off against Oregon. The Dawgs have been dealing with some injuries in fall camp, but they have stayed relatively healthy. Kirby Smart was watching the defense for...
