ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Aerial Gondolas in Clearwater?

By Kelly Kelly
Colorful Clearwater
Colorful Clearwater
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du5kT_0hJiJ9AE00

Should Clearwater build an aerial gondola to help you get to Clearwater Beach faster? The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA) is conducting a survey this month and wants to hear from everyone in Tampa Bay. The anonymous survey is just 10 questions and takes only a couple minutes to complete. The information you provide will help future transportation considerations. Take the survey now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STNN6RJ

It’s important to note that TBARTA currently has no plans to build a gondola and are not proposing one, this is simply a feasibility study to give local officials foundational information they could use, if they want to continue exploring the possibility.

HART is also seeking bus riders to serve on its new Rider Advisory Committee. You can voice your opinion on an aerial gondola to Clearwater Beach in On the Go!, the weekly transit update from TBARTA, at https://mailchi.mp/2d9318015632/1454e3qqhi.

Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA)

Website: www.tbarta.com

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TBARTA.TampaBay

Information and video courtesy of TBARTA

Getting There is Half the Fun on the Clearwater Ferry!

Comments / 1

Related
floridaescape.com

The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new motorcycle built by the Orange County Choppers Road House owner inside of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Traffic
Clearwater, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Neptune Flood is St. Pete’s fastest-growing company

Several Tampa Bay businesses recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America; leading the way for St. Petersburg was Neptune Flood Insurance at 205. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2018, Neptune Flood merges technology, math algorithms and industry expertise to create an intuitive platform...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gondola#Tbarta#Rider Advisory Committee
restaurantclicks.com

Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022

I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Affording a car is getting more expensive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report out by AAA Motor Club shows for the first time ever, Tampa Bay residents are paying on average, more than $10,000 a year to drive and maintain a vehicle. The spiked price is due in part to higher fuel and repair prices. What...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Roundabout hurting business at corner store

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
cltampa.com

Upscale St. Pete restaurant Two Graces has quietly closed

Known for its unique twist on American cuisine and luscious outdoor garden, St. Pete eatery Two Graces has quietly shut its doors. While its exact closure date cannot be confirmed, confused customers recently took to local Facebook groups to find out if the restaurant was permanently closed or not. A former Two Graces customer posted to the popular group I Love St. Pete last week, stating that she had spoken with previous employees who told her that the business had been sold to new owners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater, FL
591
Followers
204
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorful Clearwater highlights all areas of Clearwater for locals and tourists alike – the arts & culture, activities, attractions, events, family fun, food & drink, future city plans, hotels, parks, shopping, sports, and more. Great background stories showcase Clearwater's businesses and people.

 https://colorfulclearwater.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy