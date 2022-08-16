Aerial Gondolas in Clearwater?

Should Clearwater build an aerial gondola to help you get to Clearwater Beach faster? The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA) is conducting a survey this month and wants to hear from everyone in Tampa Bay. The anonymous survey is just 10 questions and takes only a couple minutes to complete. The information you provide will help future transportation considerations. Take the survey now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STNN6RJ

It’s important to note that TBARTA currently has no plans to build a gondola and are not proposing one, this is simply a feasibility study to give local officials foundational information they could use, if they want to continue exploring the possibility.

HART is also seeking bus riders to serve on its new Rider Advisory Committee. You can voice your opinion on an aerial gondola to Clearwater Beach in On the Go!, the weekly transit update from TBARTA, at https://mailchi.mp/2d9318015632/1454e3qqhi.

Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA)

