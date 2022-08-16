ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Officials Say Deep Draw Fire South of Billings is Still Smoldering

The Deep Draw Fire is now 75% contained, according to the latest update on Inciweb from incident commanders. The fire was reported on August 12 around 8 pm near the Carbon County and Big Horn County line, approximately 10 miles east of Bridger and miles south of the Yellowstone County border. The photo above was taken from a post the agency released on Tuesday evening.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?

When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings

The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
Cat Country 102.9

The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings

Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!. The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings, Are You Big Into Self Check-Out at Stores Now?

Today we tackle self-check-out versus having a cashier ring up your stuff and having somebody else bag it up for you. I'm a self-checker-outter because I've gotten pretty fast at scanning and bagging my own groceries. But if I've got a cart with thirty or forty items, I'll still use a checker. And the main reason is that at most self-check-out stands they only give you room for about three or four sacks. After that, you have to get creative about where you start stacking stuff with a heavy emphasis on knowing which sack you put the product with glass in it.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Area Schools, Time to Get Set For Another School Year

It definitely seems like this Summer has flown by. The days are about to get shorter and colder, and that means that the school year is on the horizon too. The Billings metropolitan area has a lot of school districts, and some start school at different times. Depending on where your kids go to school, you may start sooner (or later) than others. Here are the big dates for each school in our area.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

