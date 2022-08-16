Today we tackle self-check-out versus having a cashier ring up your stuff and having somebody else bag it up for you. I'm a self-checker-outter because I've gotten pretty fast at scanning and bagging my own groceries. But if I've got a cart with thirty or forty items, I'll still use a checker. And the main reason is that at most self-check-out stands they only give you room for about three or four sacks. After that, you have to get creative about where you start stacking stuff with a heavy emphasis on knowing which sack you put the product with glass in it.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO