Tennis

SkySports

Cincinnati Open: Petra Kvitova beats Madison Keys to reach final | Czech returns to top 20 in rankings

Petra Kvitova overcame a sluggish start and 10 double faults to beat Madison Keys 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 on Saturday and advance to the final of the Cincinnati Open. In the day's first match on a muggy Centre Court, a misfiring Kvitova had trouble getting into gear but produced some of her best tennis when it mattered by breaking the American favourite to start the third set and again to clinch a spot in Sunday's final.
CINCINNATI, OH
SkySports

Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career

Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
TENNIS
SkySports

Rafael Nadal beaten by Borna Coric on return from injury at Western and Southern Open

Rafael Nadal's return from injury ended in defeat as the Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat to Borna Coric at the Western and Southern Open. The 36-year-old was beaten 6-7(9), 6-4, 3-6 in what marked his first appearance since he was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear.
TENNIS
SkySports

Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup

Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
SPORTS
#Davis Cup
SkySports

Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden forward from Juventus

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden forward Lina Hurtig on a permanent transfer from Italian champions Juventus. The 26-year-old began her senior career with Gustafs GoIF before joining Umea IK in 2012. A move to Linkopings followed in 2017, with Hurtig helping the team to the 2017 Damallsvenskan title.
SOCCER
SkySports

PGA Tour: Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship as Rory McIlroy slips back after triple-bogey

Keegan Bradley holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship, with Rory McIlroy four off the pace after being unable to build on a fast start. The American - who won the event in 2018 - mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on his way to an opening-round 64 at Wilmington Country Club, giving the former major champion a narrow advantage over former world No 1 Adam Scott.
GOLF

