Nelly Korda wins individual Aramco Team Series title; sister Jessica Korda denied double after being overtaken in third round
World No 3 Nelly Korda fired an excellent final round of 67 (-5) to win the Individual title at the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande by three shots. The major champion began the day seven shots behind the overnight leader, her sister Jessica Korda, and dropped a shot on the second hole.
Emma Raducanu: US Open champion's resurgent run ended by clinical Jessica Pegula in Western & Southern Open
Emma Raducanu's scintillating early run at the Western & Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula. The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. But the top-ranked American proved too tough a...
Cincinnati Open: Petra Kvitova beats Madison Keys to reach final | Czech returns to top 20 in rankings
Petra Kvitova overcame a sluggish start and 10 double faults to beat Madison Keys 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 on Saturday and advance to the final of the Cincinnati Open. In the day's first match on a muggy Centre Court, a misfiring Kvitova had trouble getting into gear but produced some of her best tennis when it mattered by breaking the American favourite to start the third set and again to clinch a spot in Sunday's final.
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career
Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
Rafael Nadal beaten by Borna Coric on return from injury at Western and Southern Open
Rafael Nadal's return from injury ended in defeat as the Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat to Borna Coric at the Western and Southern Open. The 36-year-old was beaten 6-7(9), 6-4, 3-6 in what marked his first appearance since he was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear.
DP World Tour: Thomas Pieters in Czech Masters contention as Gavin Green moves three ahead
Gavin Green produced his lowest round of the season to open up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague. Green carded two eagles and five birdies on his way to a brilliant bogey-free 63 at Albatross Golf Resort, moving him to 14 under and comfortably ahead of a three-way tie for second.
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden forward from Juventus
Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden forward Lina Hurtig on a permanent transfer from Italian champions Juventus. The 26-year-old began her senior career with Gustafs GoIF before joining Umea IK in 2012. A move to Linkopings followed in 2017, with Hurtig helping the team to the 2017 Damallsvenskan title.
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
PGA Tour: Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship as Rory McIlroy slips back after triple-bogey
Keegan Bradley holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship, with Rory McIlroy four off the pace after being unable to build on a fast start. The American - who won the event in 2018 - mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on his way to an opening-round 64 at Wilmington Country Club, giving the former major champion a narrow advantage over former world No 1 Adam Scott.
