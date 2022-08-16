Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights is by far one of the best Halloween events of the season in both Orlando and Hollywood. Most people (including myself) in general just love to be scared, and Universal knows how to deliver in fun and safe ways. To put it bluntly, every single year I have gone, I have been absolutely terrified without being put in any actual real danger. The detail they put into their haunted houses, scare zones, etc., is just unreal and makes for a fun and terrifying experience.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO