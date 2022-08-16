Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
wrestlingrumors.net
It Adds Up: New Report Confirms Theory About Vince McMahon Payments
That seals it. WWE has been shaken up in a huge way with the retirement of Vince McMahon, who had led the company for the better part of forty years. The change came as a result of a variety of payments McMahon made to various people using company funds, which led to an internal investigation. Now we know that a theory about some of these payments was accurate.
wrestlingrumors.net
Put Your Money Down: WWE’s Smart New Strategy For Premium Live Events
They have a new plan. While there might be some problems in the company, WWE is still the biggest and most dominant wrestling promotion in the world. The company is what a lot of fans associate with the wrestling industry and that means the company is going to be getting a lot of interest from around the world. Now we know a bit more about how WWE can benefit from their status.
wrestlingrumors.net
CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley: Overshadowed by Hangman Page Controversy?
CM Punk and Jon Moxley are going to war for the AEW World Championship, presumably on September 4 at All Out. But in an odd twist, they’ll first do battle on the August 24 edition of Dynamite. The twist came on the August 17 Dynamite, as the two cut blistering promos on each other. Those promos were followed by a brawl, a pull-apart, and yet another brawl. Then, the match was announced.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Back Off: WWE Stars Erupt In Heated Exchange Involving AEW Star
Things got serious. Wrestlers are interesting cases as you don’t know what you might get from them at any given point. Sometimes they are going to get along just fine while other times they will go off, just like any regular person. At the same time though, there is always the chance that something they are saying is part of a storyline, which might have been what happened with a recent heated exchange.
wrestlingrumors.net
Hard Hitting: New First Time Ever Title Match Set For WWE Clash At The Castle
Add it to the card. We are coming up on the first WWE stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years with September 4th’s Clash At The Castle. WWE is going to be working overtime to make the card as big as possible and that means adding in some special matches. They did that again this week with a new title match, and the challenger had to work to get there.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: WWE Announces Weekly Series Ending, Major Expansion Coming
There’s the expansion. WWE has all kinds of things going on around the world and it can take quite the amount of effort to keep track of them all. This includes multiple different television brands, including an international wing with NXT UK. That show has always been a bit of an outlier, but now things are going to get even bigger, as the show is going to expand.
wrestlingrumors.net
Living Legend: WWE Announces Special Appearance For Monday Night Raw
She’s special. The WWE women’s division has come a long way in the last few years and it is almost impossible to fathom how far things have come. After so many years of being little more than a sideshow, the division has become a major part of WWE. Even in its dark days there were some stars who helped keep things moving forward. Now one of them is making a special appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Not Again: Serious NXT Injury Leads To Main Roster Shakeup
Please don’t be bad. There are a variety of ways a wrestler can be injured and some of them can be rather serious. You never know when you are going to see someone get hurt in the blink of an eye and put on the shelf for a rather long time. Unfortunately there is little that can be done to stop this and it seems to have happened again to a star who has not been back from another injury.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – August 19, 2022
We’re north of the border for the 1,200th episode and odds are that is not going to be the biggest deal. We are only a few weeks away from Clash At The Castle and now we should be in for some build to the show. There is a lot that needs to be done for the card and maybe we can get some of that done tonight. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Separate Ways: Two Teams Split In Violent Twists On AEW Dynamite
That’s it, twice. There are a lot of groups and teams in AEW and they can go in a lot of different directions. Any of those organizations can do quite a few things and that means you never know what you might be seeing. Some of those things can be very possible, but there are other times where the teams have reached the end of the line. Two of them did so this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
Not Another One: AEW Star Likely Injured During Dynamite Main Event
Ouch. There is always a chance of an injury at any time in a wrestling match. No matter how much training or planning a wrestler can have, there is a possibility that someone could get hurt. It can happen in the blink of an eye on a move that they have done a hundred times, but the possibility is there. Unfortunately it seems to have happened again this week on television.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Cameos On SmackDown
Her too? Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE last month has changed several things about the company, including who is willing to work there. After dozens of wrestlers have been released in recent years, several of them did not want to come back to the company under McMahon’s leadership. That has changed in many cases, and now another name might be on the way back.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: WWE Announces Huge Crossover Event For Next Month
That’s how it ends. There are a lot of weekly WWE shows, including some that you might not pay attention to most of the time. While Monday Night Raw and SmackDown get the focus, there is some high quality wrestling to be found elsewhere on the WWE schedule. One of those shows is going to be coming to an end though, and now we know how it is going to take its leave.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – August 17, 2022
Location: North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia. We’re closing in on All Out and the big story from last week saw AEW World Champion CM Punk return after a two month absence. You can probably pencil in Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the main event of All Out, but that is still a few weeks away and we have something big tonight. In this case, that would be a mystery partner in the Trios Tag Team Titles tournament, which will absolutely be a surprise and not the most obvious reveal in recent memory. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Could Be Worse: Health Update On Kenny Omega And Dragon Lee After Dynamite
It’s not so bad. Wrestlers have a lot of things to do at the same time when they are in a match. While they have to make sure that things stay safe, they also have to make the fans believe that they are in trouble or even pain. On occasion, this can be done so well that a lot of fans are fooled and that seemed to be the case this week. Thankfully there is some positive news.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – August 19, 2022
Location: North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia. Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho. Things have gotten all the more interesting around here in the last few days as we are now getting ready for one of the biggest matches in Dynamite history. Forget that for now though, because we have something far more important this week. That could only be one thing and say it with me: the Trustbusters are here! Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Impact Wrestling Emergence 2022: They Got Me
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: SmackDown – August 17, 2007: The Debut (Talk) Show
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Comments / 0