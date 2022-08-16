ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16

RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cleco aims to revive former coal plant as a $250 million solar power facility

Pineville-based Cleco Power is teaming up with a New York renewable energy firm to revive a shuttered DeSoto Parish coal plant as a facility that will generate solar power. Cleco said it has inked an agreement with D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to transform the former Dolet Hills coal plant in Mansfield into a $250 million solar farm that can generate about 240 megawatts of power, enough to provide electricity for about 45,000 homes. The company said in federal filings it hopes the facility will begin generating power by 2025, assuming the project is approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
Fairfield Inn hotel off Pinhook sold for $6.5 million to local group

The 81-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lafayette South has been sold for a $6.5 million to a Lafayette hotel group. Gopal’s of Lafayette LLC, a group led by Neal Patel with AAA Hotel Management, bought the select service hotel at 1606 W. Pinhook Road from national hospitality company Highgate, land records show. It was last sold in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system

State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

