Read full article on original website
Related
International food supplier investing in Breaux Bridge salt processing facility
Cargill, an international supplier of food, agriculture, and industrial products will be investing $34 million in its St. Martin Parish facility near Breaux Bridge.
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 10-16
RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000. OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million. OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500. GYM: 1100 Camellia...
theadvocate.com
St. James Parish temporary blocks solar farms, despite pleas from Entergy CEO, advocates
A push by utility companies and environmentalists for Louisiana to embrace solar power has hit a roadblock in yet another parish — despite a personal appeal by the head of Entergy Louisiana, St. James officials have temporarily halted construction of new solar panel farms. After weeks of debate, St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Fed up with delays, Louisiana PSC files suit over long-running Grand Gulf disputes
Regulators in Louisiana and surrounding states won promising early decisions in their growing case against Entergy over its troubled Grand Gulf nuclear plant, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. And last year, they filed another complaint, over the plant’s repeated performance issues, that promised to win even more refunds for customers.
theadvocate.com
Cleco aims to revive former coal plant as a $250 million solar power facility
Pineville-based Cleco Power is teaming up with a New York renewable energy firm to revive a shuttered DeSoto Parish coal plant as a facility that will generate solar power. Cleco said it has inked an agreement with D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to transform the former Dolet Hills coal plant in Mansfield into a $250 million solar farm that can generate about 240 megawatts of power, enough to provide electricity for about 45,000 homes. The company said in federal filings it hopes the facility will begin generating power by 2025, assuming the project is approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
kadn.com
Insurance woes continue for homeowners as Louisiana enters peak of hurricane season
Lafayette, LA - Insurance woes continue for Louisiana citizens. Tens of thousands have lost their property insurance over the last year. Jennifer Monceaux is an insurance agent who said she's seen a drastic decrease in the number of available insurers. With four major hurricanes, eight company failures and a dozen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
theadvocate.com
Fairfield Inn hotel off Pinhook sold for $6.5 million to local group
The 81-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lafayette South has been sold for a $6.5 million to a Lafayette hotel group. Gopal’s of Lafayette LLC, a group led by Neal Patel with AAA Hotel Management, bought the select service hotel at 1606 W. Pinhook Road from national hospitality company Highgate, land records show. It was last sold in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.
Kaplan residents get relief for high utility bills [VIDEO]
The City of Kaplan is giving relief to its residents dealing with the rising electricity cost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Entergy no longer accepting applications for $150 aid after 17,000 apply
NEW ORLEANS — The United Way and Entergy are no longer accepting applications for the $150 bill credit to help combat high electric costs after over 17,000 people applied by 4 p.m. Wednesday, a United Way spokesperson said. "Applications are closed as of 4 p.m. on 8/17 for Entergy...
Town of Melville in debt and facing possible state takeover
The town of Melville addresses media regarding debt of more than 400 thousand dollars and is facing possible state takeover. An audit of the state in nearly three years.
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Youngsville roundabout now fully operational
Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Savoy Rd and Chemin Metairie Pkwy in Youngsville is now officially complete and open to traffic as of Wednesday, August 17th.
Need help with your Entergy bill? Here are the details
Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m., you can apply online to get a one-time credit on your Entergy bill. There are income requirements to qualify.
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Bridge lane closed after inspectors find 'significant crack' in support system
State highway crews closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge and will keep certain heavy loads off the span until repairs are made to a "significant crack." The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge that carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. The bridge was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
Investigation underway into fatal house fire
One person is dead following a fire in Youngsville. The fire happened in the 800 block of Austin Rd. around 10:15 this morning.
Comments / 0