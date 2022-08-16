Read full article on original website
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team staged its final fall scrimmage Saturday to wrap up the “camp” portion of its preseason. The Cougars will practice for two more weeks before opening their season Sept. 3 at home against Idaho. Below are notes and observations from WSU’s mock game at Gesa Field. (All statistics are unofficial.)
Northwest Christian grad Silas Perreiah a welcomed return to EWU's backfield after missing all of 2021 with injuries
Northwest Christian grad Silas Perreiah a welcomed return to EWU's backfield after missing all of 2021 with injuries. On the very last play of the very last drive of Eastern Washington’s first preseason scrimmage on Friday, Silas Perreiah crossed the goal line. It was the first time the sophomore...
Head coach Jason Eck turns up the pressure on Idaho's youngsters at Vandals scrimmage
MOSCOW, Idaho – The final series of Idaho’s scrimmage Saturday featured the added motivation of winning to avoid 100-yard sprints. It was a day for young players as Vandals as coach Jason Eck had the third offense and third defense go at it from 10 yards out to see whether the entire offense or defense would lose the competition and have to run as punishment. The first and second teams did their part, contributing a cheering section on the sidelines.
Cougar Air Raid impresses in up-tempo drill, backups produce big plays: Notes from WSU's final preseason scrimmage
Cougar passing game shines early, defenders answer: Notes and observations from Day 14 of Washington State fall camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 14th day of fall camp in Pullman.
'That wasn't our best day': Eastern Washington rushing attack shines in otherwise 'inconsistent' first scrimmage
As a bystander during scrimmages like the one Eastern Washington held on Friday at Roos Field, Aaron Best said he looks more for effort and consistency when assessing the team’s performance. In both aspects, Eastern’s head coach found his team lacking in the first of two preseason scrimmages as...
University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn...
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Wagner Road Fire, 12 miles west of St. John, has burned 7,381 acres of rangeland, stubble and standing wheat, according to a press release from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire is 80% contained. Crews are mopping up the perimeter, to further...
