MOSCOW, Idaho – The final series of Idaho’s scrimmage Saturday featured the added motivation of winning to avoid 100-yard sprints. It was a day for young players as Vandals as coach Jason Eck had the third offense and third defense go at it from 10 yards out to see whether the entire offense or defense would lose the competition and have to run as punishment. The first and second teams did their part, contributing a cheering section on the sidelines.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO