Perrysburg native, former BGSU women's basketball player Baer recruited by WWE

Former Bowling Green women’s basketball player Sarah Baer has been recruited by the WWE, the company announced Tuesday in a release.

Baer, 26, played two seasons for the Falcons from 2015-16. She averaged 2.7 points per game in 2015, and 1.2 points per game in 2016, recording a career high of nine points against Akron her freshman year.

She then transferred to Findlay, where she played basketball and soccer for the Oilers, and eventually to Lynn University in Florida. She had previously starred in soccer in high school at Perrysburg, helping the Yellow Jackets win a state title in 2012 as a goalkeeper.

Baer was named Northern Lakes League girls basketball Player of the Year as a senior at Perrysburg, and earned All-Ohio second team honors twice. She averaged a double-double as a senior with 17.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Baer set Yellow Jackets records for rebounds in a game (24) and a season (309), and broke the school record for blocks in a career with 143.

Baer is part of a class of 17 company recruits, drawn from MMA, wrestling, baseball, basketball, football, soccer, volleyball and track backgrounds.