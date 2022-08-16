Read full article on original website
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Repairs for Cumming Aquatic Center roof among items approved at Cumming City Council meetingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortageJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Georgia’s secret beach named best resort in the South, here’s why
Just off the Georgia coast sits a barrier island unlike any other. It’s 11,000 acres. That includes a 20-acre lodge compound. The rest is wilderness for exploring. This is Little St. Simons Island. “Our focus is on getting people back out to the wilderness, enjoying the outdoors, learning more...
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey
If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Rock N’ Roll Sushi Brings the Noise to Alpharetta
The new location of this rapidly expanding franchise will become its tenth in Georgia.
I Spent 24 Hours In Atlanta & Here Are 6 Bucket List Things You Can’t Miss On A Day Trip
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Taking some time to travel alone holds a special place in my personal hierarchy of needs. A quick overnight trip to a major...
nowhabersham.com
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?
Marcie Tokeysha Crane-Peterson is the mother of five children. The family lived in Marietta, Georgia and Marcie owned a mortgage business. Marcie, who was estranged from her husband, was convicted in 2013 on a misdemeanor charge. This conviction, unfortunately, caused her to lose her mortgage business.
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
wfxl.com
Georgia High School Football Scores (8/19/2022)
FRIDAY NIGHT (8/19/2022) Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18. Central-Carrollton vs. Redan, ccd. Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th. THURSDAY NIGHT (8/18/2022) Augusta Christian 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 7. Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10. Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0. LaGrange 49, Smiths Station, Ala....
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
HipHopDX.com
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s the address; now tell us more about this Mystery
Today’s Mystery Photo gives you one big clue concerning its whereabouts: its street. All you have to do is figure out which town it is in, and what the building was used for. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Hey, readers, we need some informative and...
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
Political Rewind: Abrams on Fulton probe; Mexicans trafficked to Georgia; CFP returns to ATL
Candidates for governor Stacey Abrams (left) and Gov. Brian Kemp separately address educators in June 2022 at the Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah. The two released different plans for a state surplus.
