Santa Barbara, CA. August 2022 – CALM is excited to announce the promotion of Adolfo Garcia, LMFT, to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With CALM’s growth over the last several years, and our current strategic plan in place to best address the mental health needs of Santa Barbara County, the role of COO is a critical addition to the executive team. Adolfo oversees all programmatic work, including therapy services, parenting interventions, group support, and community strengthening collaborations. In addition to his previous responsibilities as Director of Clinical Operations, Adolfo will now also support the work of human resources and finance.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO