Fun in the Sun Summer Learning Program Serves Over 300 Local Students
Santa Barbara, CA, August 2022 – Since 1997, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has provided Fun in the Sun, a collaborative summer learning program for local students and families. 2022 marks the program’s 25th year of operation, celebrating a long tradition of community partnerships and engagement to support Santa Barbara youth.
CALM Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
Santa Barbara, CA. August 2022 – CALM is excited to announce the promotion of Adolfo Garcia, LMFT, to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With CALM’s growth over the last several years, and our current strategic plan in place to best address the mental health needs of Santa Barbara County, the role of COO is a critical addition to the executive team. Adolfo oversees all programmatic work, including therapy services, parenting interventions, group support, and community strengthening collaborations. In addition to his previous responsibilities as Director of Clinical Operations, Adolfo will now also support the work of human resources and finance.
