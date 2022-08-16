ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 19, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Block Island's declining reputation, a return to Fox Point, and Foulkes' opioid legacy. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Pawtucket moves to eliminate remaining green space in an environmental justice community

Over the last 18-24 months, the City of Pawtucket has approved a new truck distribution hub to be located at the former Microfibers Facility on 1 Moshassuck Street, on the border of Providence where Smithfield Avenue turns into North Main Street. Each stage of the plan was unanimously approved by the Pawtucket City Council and mostly flew under the radar of residents in Pawtucket and Providence. Organized resistance in Providence geared up too late to impact the planned distribution facility, which will increase traffic on North Main Street just as plans were taking shape to revitalize that part of Providence with new housing and commerce.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Providence, RI
GoLocalProv

Unionized Rhode Island Compassion Center Workers Ratify First Contract

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 328 announced on Thursday that the budtenders, keyholders, online orderers and delivery drivers employed at Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. “This was a hard-fought victory for Greenleaf workers," said Sam Marvin, Director of...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Health Plan#Linus Business
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LOGAN DUPONT – SEEKONK, MASSACHUSETTS

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – A Seekonk, Massachusetts, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
SEEKONK, MA
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
1420 WBSM

Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished

TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
TAUNTON, MA
Valley Breeze

History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence School Board members allege 'graduation inflation'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Did some Providence high school graduates get diplomas they didn't really earn? That's the allegation from three School Board members, who claim some students may not have earned all the credits that appeared on their transcripts. The controversy began when School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Mobile Program Offers Critical Dental Services

A mobile dental program is providing a convenient alternative for thousands of Rhode Island children who would otherwise be without much-needed dental care. A 40-foot long, eight-foot-wide truck called the “Molar Express,” equipped with two mobile dental units, was donated by the New England chapter of the Ronald Mac- Donald House of Charities, which partners with local nonprofits and healthcare agencies by providing resources that can be directed to traditionally underprivileged communities.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: Washington County Fair

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy