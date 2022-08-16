ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The temperature at the Rochester Airport today reached 90 degrees. That is eighth time this season of 90 degrees or higher and it probably will not be the last. What is more definitive is the chance of rain and that probability will be on the increase for the remainder of the weekend. A combination of a low pressure system and a warm front now approaching from the west will increase the southwest flow of higher dew points and eventually some rainfall. Expect increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. If the rain does not come down too heavy, this will make for some welcome rainfall for Western New York.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO