Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Hot today and humid with storms tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Another comfy and clear start locally, but we will warm up once again today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and near 90 for many. The silver lining for today’s heat is that it will not be humid as dew points remain low. Sunshine...
WHEC TV-10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Today’s heat will give way to more showers and thunderstorms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The temperature at the Rochester Airport today reached 90 degrees. That is eighth time this season of 90 degrees or higher and it probably will not be the last. What is more definitive is the chance of rain and that probability will be on the increase for the remainder of the weekend. A combination of a low pressure system and a warm front now approaching from the west will increase the southwest flow of higher dew points and eventually some rainfall. Expect increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. If the rain does not come down too heavy, this will make for some welcome rainfall for Western New York.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A wet and warm weekend on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Friday and another comfortable day to start across the region. Temperatures once again begin the morning near 60 degrees, but unlike the last couple of days where we have been cool, we will see highs reach the mid 80s. Also, in Friday afternoon will be...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another chance for storms before a hot and humid weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another cool, comfy, and cloudy start across our region for Thursday. We will continue to deal with a mixture of clouds and sun and we will see another chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up locally. The rain will not be as heavy as the past two days and storm activity will not be as numerous as the past couple of days either.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A drier end to the week, then storm chances return later this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As promised, we saw another afternoon with scattered showers and some storms, but they weren’t as widespread or robust as earlier this week. The drying trend continues for Friday and much of Saturday. Outside of a brief, passing shower Friday afternoon, we should see a mostly sunny sky and warm air. Saturday should be the warmest day, flirting with 90 degrees. Sunshine will give way to some more clouds by afternoon, and rain chances will begin to increase again later in the day, especially in the Finger Lakes.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
WHEC TV-10
Spiritual Renewal to combat violence Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A spiritual renewal in the face of violence in Rochester. Uniting & healing Through Hope of Monroe County is working with faith and community leaders to stop the violence in our community. The spiritual renewal will be held at Frontier Field’s front parking area at...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
WHEC TV-10
Clothesline Festival returns in September outside Memorial Art Gallery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Festival season in Rochester continues with the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival. Its the largest annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. The festival is coming up on September 10 and 11 on the outdoor lawn of the MAG, on 500 Univeristy Avenue. At this year’s...
WHEC TV-10
Annual walk brings awareness to Rochester’s high rate of domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The eleventh annual walk against domestic violence was held on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up to The Church of Love on Exchange Street to show their support. Organizers say the rates of domestic violence in Rochester are 250% higher than the rest of the state.
WHEC TV-10
“Drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign begins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday is the first day of the state’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign. New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to track down impaired drivers. Police reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased...
WHEC TV-10
Greece woman rallies neighbors to give students free school supplies
GREECE, N.Y. – Back to school is around the corner, and the community is making sure backpacks are full of supplies. A Greece woman is going the extra mile to help students. She rallied up her neighborhood to fill her lawn with free school supplies. “It’s no secret that...
WHEC TV-10
IN-DEPTH: Rising smash-and-grab thefts potentially tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has a warning from deputies in Genesee County: Don’t leave anything valuable in your car. Smash-and-grab thefts are on the rise. The ‘Felony Lane Gang’ is believed to be involved. Deputies say they’re targeting cars parked in hiking areas, at parks and in parking...
WHEC TV-10
Batavia shuts down water main for project
BATAVIA, N.Y. — The city of Batavia will be shutting down a water main starting on Friday to help a construction project underway around Oak Street. The affected areas are between Oak Street from the Richmond Avenue intersection to Pickthorn Drive Batavia. It is currently unknown how long the...
WHEC TV-10
City extends gun violence state of emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
WHEC TV-10
State AG Office: Rochester SWAT team was justified in fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The NY State Attorney General’s Office determined that a Rochester SWAT Team officer was justified in the fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers in June of 2021. The AG’s office released its report on Friday on its investigation into the killing of Flowers. The report said...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Stolen car found flipped over on Priscilla Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that they found a car, which was reportedly stolen on Thursday evening, flipped over on Priscilla Street. The Rochester Police Department found the car resting against a tree on Friday just after midnight. Officers said the driver left the scene before they arrived. The...
