ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Hot today and humid with storms tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Another comfy and clear start locally, but we will warm up once again today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and near 90 for many. The silver lining for today’s heat is that it will not be humid as dew points remain low. Sunshine...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Today’s heat will give way to more showers and thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The temperature at the Rochester Airport today reached 90 degrees. That is eighth time this season of 90 degrees or higher and it probably will not be the last. What is more definitive is the chance of rain and that probability will be on the increase for the remainder of the weekend. A combination of a low pressure system and a warm front now approaching from the west will increase the southwest flow of higher dew points and eventually some rainfall. Expect increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. If the rain does not come down too heavy, this will make for some welcome rainfall for Western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A wet and warm weekend on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Friday and another comfortable day to start across the region. Temperatures once again begin the morning near 60 degrees, but unlike the last couple of days where we have been cool, we will see highs reach the mid 80s. Also, in Friday afternoon will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Another chance for storms before a hot and humid weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another cool, comfy, and cloudy start across our region for Thursday. We will continue to deal with a mixture of clouds and sun and we will see another chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up locally. The rain will not be as heavy as the past two days and storm activity will not be as numerous as the past couple of days either.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A drier end to the week, then storm chances return later this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As promised, we saw another afternoon with scattered showers and some storms, but they weren’t as widespread or robust as earlier this week. The drying trend continues for Friday and much of Saturday. Outside of a brief, passing shower Friday afternoon, we should see a mostly sunny sky and warm air. Saturday should be the warmest day, flirting with 90 degrees. Sunshine will give way to some more clouds by afternoon, and rain chances will begin to increase again later in the day, especially in the Finger Lakes.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Spiritual Renewal to combat violence Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A spiritual renewal in the face of violence in Rochester. Uniting & healing Through Hope of Monroe County is working with faith and community leaders to stop the violence in our community. The spiritual renewal will be held at Frontier Field’s front parking area at...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#First Alert
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Clothesline Festival returns in September outside Memorial Art Gallery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Festival season in Rochester continues with the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival. Its the largest annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. The festival is coming up on September 10 and 11 on the outdoor lawn of the MAG, on 500 Univeristy Avenue. At this year’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHEC TV-10

“Drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign begins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday is the first day of the state’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign. New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to track down impaired drivers. Police reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece woman rallies neighbors to give students free school supplies

GREECE, N.Y. – Back to school is around the corner, and the community is making sure backpacks are full of supplies. A Greece woman is going the extra mile to help students. She rallied up her neighborhood to fill her lawn with free school supplies. “It’s no secret that...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Batavia shuts down water main for project

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The city of Batavia will be shutting down a water main starting on Friday to help a construction project underway around Oak Street. The affected areas are between Oak Street from the Richmond Avenue intersection to Pickthorn Drive Batavia. It is currently unknown how long the...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

City extends gun violence state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Stolen car found flipped over on Priscilla Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that they found a car, which was reportedly stolen on Thursday evening, flipped over on Priscilla Street. The Rochester Police Department found the car resting against a tree on Friday just after midnight. Officers said the driver left the scene before they arrived. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy