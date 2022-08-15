Read full article on original website
Governor Holcomb largely dismisses potential economic impact of abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb largely dismissed any impact Indiana’s near-total abortion ban will have on attracting and retaining businesses and talent to the state. Holcomb spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he signed the abortion ban into law. Some of the state’s top employers – including Eli...
Hoosier Lottery sends near-record revenue to state
Indiana government will receive $344 million from the Hoosier Lottery this year – a near record amount. That money goes to help teacher, police and firefighter pensions as well as reduce how much you pay for your license plates at the BMV. The lottery broke just about every record...
Indiana could be part of an 'extreme heat belt' by 2053
Indiana and other states in the middle of the country will be part of an “extreme heat belt” in the next 30 years. That’s according to a new report by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit risk mitigation research group. It said while other parts of the...
