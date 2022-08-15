Read full article on original website
Hanson hired as Spencer director of school improvement
With the departure of Pat Hamilton, who was hired as the new superintendent of schools in Mason City, the Spencer Community School District’s search for a new director of school improvement to Dr. Angie Hanson, formerly of Des Moines.
'Loving one another means all those in the world'
It was a lesson in compassion that spilled over and touched the greater Lakes Area community. More than 500 volunteers gathered at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds on Aug. 10 to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees in Poland as part of what was dubbed The Lakes Project.
Local organizers, partners bring Dollywood Foundation books to county youth
The Dollywood Foundation is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Spencer area sponsors and funding contributors to provide one book a month to Clay County children from birth to age 5 with engaging, high-quality books, delivered directly to the home, at no cost to families.
