Grilled And Glazed Tri-Tip Recipe
Tri-tip is one of the most versatile cuts of meat you can buy. It's great for tacos, chili, sandwiches, and more. And of course, it's great on its own. With its versatility, comes the ability to cook tri-tip in a variety of ways as well, from the oven to the slow cooker and the grill. "Grilling a tri-tip is my favorite way to cook this cut of meat," says food photographer and recipe developer Petar Marshall. "It's all about adding great flavor to enhance the meat."
CHICKEN PINEAPPLE TACOS
Pineapple Chicken Tacos are a delicious blend of tangy sweet & savory flavors perfect for Taco Tuesday! Easy rotisserie chicken tacos with pineapple salsa come together fast and are a crowd pleaser!. Chicken tacos with pineapple salsa are what we are talking about today and it is not hard to...
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Meatball rolls
These are the perfect little sandwiches for serving as appetizers at parties and they're actually very delicious to dunk into a bowl of gravy. Plus, they're yummy served with spaghetti, as well as any type of dipping sauce, whether it be a cheese sauce, red pasta sauce, or a marinara sauce.
Authentic Chicago-Style Italian Beef Sandwich Recipe
If you're like us, you just finished binging all eight episodes of "The Bear" and are desperately craving an Italian beef sandwich from a real Chicago deli. Only problem? You don't live in Chicago, and a road trip isn't in the cards. Don't worry: We've got you covered. Here's an authentic, Chicago-style Italian beef recipe, just like the one from "The Bear" protagonist Carmen Berzatto (aka Carmy). This recipe is made for just four sandwiches, so no need to panic over 200 pounds of beef (and no sleeping in the kitchen, either). For a shortcut, the giardiniera can be pre-made, but we highly recommend trying your hand at this from-scratch version — especially if you can't get your hands on a good Chicago-style relish. It's easy, mostly hands-off, and totally delicious. You'll be using it on every sandwich after this one, too.
The best grilled cheese sandwiches in Singapore
Sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, and a grilled cheese sandwich tops the list of everything we want in a sammy: buttery crusts and a savoury overload of melted cheese. These 12 sandwich shops do up the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Singapore, whether it’s the quintessential cheese sandwich or unique renditions with kimchi filling or a side of cauliflower soup.
How to Make Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches
I scream, you scream, we all scream for…doughnut ice cream sandwiches! According to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, taking a scoop of ice cream and sandwiching it between a soft, pillowy yeast-raised doughnut is the way to make an ice cream sandwich. Now, none of her desserts have ever led us astray—including her famous brownies—so we decided we had to try this out.
Vishwesh Bhatt's Mouthwatering Indian-Style Grilled Pork With Tandoori Spices
This easy recipe, from the new cookbook I Am From Here by Vishwesh Bhatt, infuses pork with the succulent flavors of tandoori chicken. “Lean pork tenderloins benefit from a yogurt marinade, just like chicken breasts do,” says Bhatt, executive chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. “This is an excellent main dish for a dinner party, and the leftovers make great sandwiches. You can scale it up for a larger party or down to just one tenderloin for a couple.”
How to Make Barbecue Sauce That Goes With Chicken, Beef, and More
Let's agree on one thing, barbecue sauce is a hero ingredient that makes almost anything it touches even better. Whether it's a rack of juicy ribs, a pulled pork sandwich, brisket, or used as a marinade or condiment, barbecue sauce is highly versatile and packs a ton of flavor. And just like there are regional barbecue styles, like Memphis, Texas, Carolina, or Alabama, to name a few, there is also an array of barbecue sauces that go beyond the well-known and irresistible tomato-based barbecue sauce. Other popular barbecue sauce styles are vinegar-based barbecue sauce, mustard-based barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise-based barbecue sauce.
Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas
These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
Lentil Salad [Vegan]
Crumbled vegan feta cheese and sunflower seeds for topping optional. Cook the lentils according to the package directions. Meanwhile, prepare the dressing by mixing the ingredients in a small bowl. Assemble the salad by adding the cucumber, red pepper, red onion, parsley, and mint, into a medium mixing bowl and...
