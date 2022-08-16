Read full article on original website
Reddit User Has Dumb Complaint About Popular Bozeman Restaurant
The menu from a local restaurant has gone viral after a Reddit user complained that it shames customers. I'm not sure if the person that complained about it on Reddit was serious, but we certainly hope not. Regardless, we felt the need to defend the Cateye Cafe. A picture of...
Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
[PHOTOS] John Mayer and Dave Chapelle Share the Stage in Montana
Recently, lots of celebrities have been looking to call Montana home. But, some have been here a long time. Some even live here full time, instead of just owning a vacation home. One of those people is the very talented artist, John Mayer. John moved to Park County in 2012....
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
Need a Cup of Joe? Bozeman’s Guide For Great Coffee
Locals around here are game for coffee at all times of the day. Need to wake up? Coffee. Need to stay up to study? Coffee. It's a drink that almost everyone loves. The Bozeman area has enough coffee shops to satisfy any coffee lover's needs. We have you covered if you want an americano, mocha, cold brew, or simple drip coffee. Whether you are rushing to work or taking your time to sit down and enjoy your coffee, the coffee houses in Bozeman are amazing.
Made With Love! Ultimate Guide to Bozeman’s Most Irresistible Pie
Fall is right around the corner, and if you're craving a slice of delicious homemade pie, we're here to help. Once the weather starts cooling down, there's nothing that beats a hot cup of coffee and a warm slice of pie. As Forrest Gump would say, those two things go together like peas and carrots. Some traditional Fall favorites include apple pie and pumpkin pie, but your pie options are far from limited in the Bozeman area.
Visit Montana the Right Way: 4 Ways to be a Better, Smarter Tourist in Montana
No matter where you visit in Montana, the price of vacationing has certainly increased. We even took the time to breakdown the cost of a vacation in Bozeman specifically and that sort of blew our minds. But that list of costs got us thinking: Are there ways to not only be a smart traveler, but perhaps save some money too? Yes.
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
KPVI Newschannel 6
A tale of two festivals: Big Sky and Bynum concerts showoff the variety of Montana’s music scene
Montana has too many music festivals. Which isn’t really a problem I ever thought we might have. Being a live music fan in Montana felt like starving for so long. Now, the table overflows. Julia-Louis Dreyfest and Magic City Blues were on the same weekend, forcing patrons to choose.
8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman
Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
I Have Loved Madison County Since My First Cast at 5 Years Old
The person I am today (for better or worse) owes a lot to the town of Ennis, Montana and the Madison Valley as a whole. That place shaped my childhood in all the best ways. Ennis has been on my mind a lot recently because my dad's best friend, a long time guide and outfitter south of Cameron, just turned 90 years old. Gordon Patton is a wonderful, knowledgeable good 'ole boy who has not only been an excellent steward of the Madison Valley for decades, but has taught thousands of people how to fly fish.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
New Luxurious Condos in Bozeman Start at Over $1 Million
Bozeman's housing prices continue to rise, and there has been little relief for hopeful home-buyers. Every now and then, I like to take a look at real estate listings in the Bozeman area to keep track of what's happening in the housing market. Every time I look, I see several homes, apartments, and condos listed at well over $1,000,000.
Fairfield Sun Times
Climber rescued from Granite Peak after falling
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A climber who was rendered immobile after falling was rescued from Granite Peak on Wednesday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s Heli Team flew to Park County for the rescue and worked with the Comms Team, Park County Sheriff's Office, Montana, Civil Air Patrol and Life Flight Network to help the patient.
Fairfield Sun Times
Climber rescued after 100-foot fall
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A rock climber was severely injured after falling about 100 feet near Bear Basin in Big Sky, Tuesday.
Back To School Food Drive Helps Kids In And Around Bozeman.
With the summer flying by, it's hard to believe that the new school year is just around the corner. And while it's always exciting to start off another year in school, it's important to remember that some kids don't have everything they need, including enough to eat. Did you know...
The Ultimate MSU Student Food Guide: Best Places to Dine Close to Campus
With all the new and returning students coming back to Bozeman, we thought we would help a little. Montana State University is gearing up for the influx of students coming back to Bozeman this weekend. Students will be moving into dorms, apartments, and houses close to campus. When they are finally settled in, these bright-eyed young adults will need to know where to go to grab a bite to eat.
Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City
This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
Bozeman Might Have the Nicest Virtual Walking Tour for Treadmill People
I have several friends who are too broke for a Peloton, so they watch free YouTube walking tours when they're on their generic treadmills. Bozeman now has it's own virtual tour and it's pretty cool. You might be familiar with the City Walks channel on YouTube. It's a pretty simple,...
